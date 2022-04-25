ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two indicted in deadly January shooting at South Shore Plaza

By Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
Julius Hammond-Desir (left) has been charged with murder in the Jan. 22 shooting. Samantha Schwartz is charged with being an accessory after the fact.

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Two people have been indicted in connection with a fatal shooting at a Braintree mall in January.

Julius Hammond-Desir, 19, of Maynard, faces murder and weapons charges. He pleaded not guilty and has been held without bail since his arraignment in February.

Samantha Schwartz, 27, of Attleboro, was charged with accessory after the fact of murder and carrying a firearm. She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in January and was ordered held on $20,000 cash bail.

The shooting happened Jan. 22 at the South Shore Plaza. The victim, 26-year-old Dorchester resident Dijoun C. Beasley, was shopping inside a retail store on the main floor of the mall before he was shot.

“State Police homicide detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office and Braintree police have been working closely with Assistant District Attorney Anne Yas as evidence was developed and presented to the Grand Jury,” Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said. “We are thankful to the grand jurors and detectives for their work. These indictments move the prosecution of the murder of Dijoun Beasley to the Norfolk Superior Court.”

A grand jury handed down the indictments April 25.

[ Man arrested for murder at South Shore Plaza in Braintree ]

IN THIS ARTICLE
