ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Creek, AZ

Opposition grows to EV battery plant in Queen Creek

By Janet Perez Mail
Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Anvw_0fJsCh0Y00

More residents are voicing concerns about South Korean LG Energy Solution’s electric battery manufacturing plant that will be built on a 650-acre parcel of land in Queen Creek.

During the Queen Creek Town Council meeting on April 20, almost two dozen residents spoke in person or sent written comments to council members. It was a noticeable increase from the handful of people who spoke out against the plant during the council’s April 6 meeting.

On April 19, LG Energy Solution successfully bid more than $84.4 million for land in the northeast corner of Ironwood Drive and Germann Road, on which the South Korean-electronics maker plans to build a $2.8 billion electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility.

Almost all the comments focused on fears of environmental contamination, concerns over having a major manufacturing plant close to homes and schools, and how residents did not receive information about the project before the deal closed.

“The mission of the town of Queen Creek is to provide a framework for high quality of life, promote a strong sense of community and provide responsive public service in a caring ethical and innovative and accountable manner,” Shanda Newsam told the council members. “Where was the caring, ethical and accountable manner when you, the members of the town council, voted without discussion to allow zoning of the building of an LG lithium plant right next to a community that has been established for over 40 years, and two schools that have been established for over 10 years?”

She added that the plant was being built without “any regard to the health and safety to, not only my community, but the community around me. You selfishly pushed this agenda through without the typical notification to residents.”

Dianna McCallen said in zoning meetings she attended regarding the use of the land, it was not explained to residents “that urban employment was going to include heavy industrial.” She claims they were told development would be “low-key,” featuring businesses such as shops or convenience stores.

Katrina Pint announced she had created a petition against the plant.

“I live … directly across the street from where the LG plant is planning on going in. I’m also the creator of the petition online to stop the LG battery factory and I will be providing you 2,324 signatures currently as of today that state there are that many residents that do not want this factory to go in,” Pint said. “And I realize the land has already been sold but we need to have some questions answered.”

Jared McGowan accused the council of misleading residents about zoning of the land.

“Why won't the town answer questions related to this? Do you want to pretend like LG wasn't coming here? Can I see a proposed plan in case of a lithium fire to evacuate a 10-mile radius? Why would LG spend $84 million to buy a piece of land if they were not guaranteed to be able to build a factory there,” McGowan asked.

He also asked for council to release any environmental impact report or traffic studies.

Many speakers expressed concerns about potential fires at the manufacturing plant as LG car batteries have been recalled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration because of instances of fires in cars.

However, there have been no reports of fires at LG’s plant in Michigan. Any fires have occurred in cars with the batteries, hence the recalls.

The Queen Creek Town Council approved the deal during its March 16 meeting. Councilors Emilena Turley and Leah Martineau were the only “no” votes on the resolution.

It likely will cost the town more than $45 million to play host to the facility between funding rights of way and forgoing fees on permits and taxes, according to city documents.

Comments / 4

Related
OutThere Colorado

'Coke oven' operation in Colorado mountains once produced 6 million tons of coke annually

First things, first – what is a “coke oven?” It’s not where Coca-Cola comes from. The coke ovens in Redstone were built in 1899 by Colorado Fuel and Iron to burn impurities out of coal from Colorado’s Coal Basin. This created something called “coking coal,” which could be used in steel mills during the creation of steel, much of which would ultimately be used for building railroads. Upon the completion...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queen Creek, AZ
State
Michigan State
Local
Arizona Business
Queen Creek, AZ
Business
Local
Arizona Industry
Jeremy Beren

Salt River Project to consider new options for Coolidge plant following expansion plan rejection

Solar panels covering a parking lot near ASU's Tempe campus. SRP's headquarters are located just a few miles from the campus.Tony Webster/Flickr. (Tempe, Ariz.) — Following the unveiling of its new Central Line Solar plant on Wednesday, the Salt River Project has shared with NewsBreak a statement regarding the Arizona Corporation Commission vote that rejected the utilities provider's plans to expand its Coolidge Generation Station in Pinal County.
COOLIDGE, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

'We have vehicles to ship': Nikola Corp. opens Pinal County electric truck factory

They drive — under their own power — and they’re impressive. Phoenix-based Nikola Corp. unveiled some of its first Arizona-built heavy trucks at a launch event at the company’s new Coolidge factory Wednesday, reaching a significant mile marker for a company that appeared on the brink less than two years ago. The ceremony celebrating the start of commercial truck production elicited...
COOLIDGE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Plant#Electric Battery#Acre#Ev#South Korean#Lg Energy Solution
News 12

Ford recalls Explorer SUVs that can roll away while in park

Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because they can roll away unexpectedly while shifted into park. The recall covers certain 2020 through 2022 Explorers with 2.3-liter engines, as well as 3-liter and 3.3-liter hybrids and the 3-liter ST. Also included are 2020 and 2021 Explorer Police hybrids and those with 3.3-liter gas engines.
CARS
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy