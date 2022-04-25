Opposition grows to EV battery plant in Queen Creek

More residents are voicing concerns about South Korean LG Energy Solution’s electric battery manufacturing plant that will be built on a 650-acre parcel of land in Queen Creek.

During the Queen Creek Town Council meeting on April 20, almost two dozen residents spoke in person or sent written comments to council members. It was a noticeable increase from the handful of people who spoke out against the plant during the council’s April 6 meeting.

On April 19, LG Energy Solution successfully bid more than $84.4 million for land in the northeast corner of Ironwood Drive and Germann Road, on which the South Korean-electronics maker plans to build a $2.8 billion electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility.

Almost all the comments focused on fears of environmental contamination, concerns over having a major manufacturing plant close to homes and schools, and how residents did not receive information about the project before the deal closed.

“The mission of the town of Queen Creek is to provide a framework for high quality of life, promote a strong sense of community and provide responsive public service in a caring ethical and innovative and accountable manner,” Shanda Newsam told the council members. “Where was the caring, ethical and accountable manner when you, the members of the town council, voted without discussion to allow zoning of the building of an LG lithium plant right next to a community that has been established for over 40 years, and two schools that have been established for over 10 years?”

She added that the plant was being built without “any regard to the health and safety to, not only my community, but the community around me. You selfishly pushed this agenda through without the typical notification to residents.”

Dianna McCallen said in zoning meetings she attended regarding the use of the land, it was not explained to residents “that urban employment was going to include heavy industrial.” She claims they were told development would be “low-key,” featuring businesses such as shops or convenience stores.

Katrina Pint announced she had created a petition against the plant.

“I live … directly across the street from where the LG plant is planning on going in. I’m also the creator of the petition online to stop the LG battery factory and I will be providing you 2,324 signatures currently as of today that state there are that many residents that do not want this factory to go in,” Pint said. “And I realize the land has already been sold but we need to have some questions answered.”

Jared McGowan accused the council of misleading residents about zoning of the land.

“Why won't the town answer questions related to this? Do you want to pretend like LG wasn't coming here? Can I see a proposed plan in case of a lithium fire to evacuate a 10-mile radius? Why would LG spend $84 million to buy a piece of land if they were not guaranteed to be able to build a factory there,” McGowan asked.

He also asked for council to release any environmental impact report or traffic studies.

Many speakers expressed concerns about potential fires at the manufacturing plant as LG car batteries have been recalled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration because of instances of fires in cars.

However, there have been no reports of fires at LG’s plant in Michigan. Any fires have occurred in cars with the batteries, hence the recalls.

The Queen Creek Town Council approved the deal during its March 16 meeting. Councilors Emilena Turley and Leah Martineau were the only “no” votes on the resolution.

It likely will cost the town more than $45 million to play host to the facility between funding rights of way and forgoing fees on permits and taxes, according to city documents.