Father Thomas Baima, who served in top roles in Archdiocese of Chicago, dies at 69

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 3 days ago

A priest who served in a number of top roles in the Archdiocese of Chicago has died.

Father Thomas Baima was 69 years old.

Baima spent more than 20 years at Mundelein Seminary, most recently as provost and professor.

Cardinal Blase Cupich will be the main celebrant at his funeral on Saturday morning at 11:00 a.m. at the Mundelein Seminary Chapel.

