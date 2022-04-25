Father Thomas Baima, who served in top roles in Archdiocese of Chicago, dies at 69
A priest who served in a number of top roles in the Archdiocese of Chicago has died. Father Thomas Baima was 69 years old. SEE ALSO | Chicago church officials say it's safe to return back to in-person services after COVID shutdown Baima spent more than 20 years at Mundelein Seminary, most recently as provost and professor. ABC7's Alan Krashesky talked with him a few years back. RELATED | Evergreen Park church donates supplies to victims of Russia, Ukraine war Cardinal Blase Cupich will be the main celebrant at his funeral on Saturday morning at 11:00 a.m. at the Mundelein Seminary Chapel.
