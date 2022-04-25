ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cattaraugus County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-25 17:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Crazy Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 02:26:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crazy Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Periods of heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches. * WHERE...Crazy Mountains. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Recreation in the high country will be impacted by heavy accumulating snow. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph will create areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility.
PARK COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 03:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Phillips FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 345 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHERN PHILLIPS COUNTY Flash flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Warning remains in effect for central and northeastern portions of Phillips County through 1215 PM CDT Friday.
PHILLIPS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cowley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 04:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cowley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN COWLEY COUNTY At 415 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dexter, or 13 miles northwest of Cedar Vale, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Burden, Dexter and Cambridge. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 05:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Henderson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Gladstone LD18, Burlington Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 10.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:30 AM CDT Friday was 10.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.1 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage this afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascade, Judith Basin, Meagher by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 03:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Cascade; Judith Basin; Meagher WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 14 inches in the mountains. Little or no snow accumulation below 4000 ft. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin and Meagher Counties. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snow accumulation is primarily expected in the the mountains. A mix or change to heavy wet snow is possible at elevations as low as around 3500 or 4000 feet Friday morning. The period of heaviest snowfall is expected to occur between 3 AM and 9 AM Friday...which could impact the morning commute.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Goshen County, Niobrara County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Goshen County; Niobrara County HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT..Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Western Nebraska Panhandle, Niobrara and Goshen Counties in eastern Wyoming. * WHEN...6 PM this evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Des Moines, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 05:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Des Moines; Lee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Gladstone LD18, Burlington Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Agricultural flooding occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 15.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:00 AM CDT Friday was 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 13.9 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Gregory by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Gregory HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Gregory County. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
GREGORY COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 02:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Johnson County Strong Wind expected this afternoon This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Northwest winds increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 to 55 mph. * WHERE...Northern Johnson County. * WHEN...This afternoon and evening. The strongest wind is expected between 1 pm and 7 pm. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be control issues especially for lightweight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Jones, Lyman, Stanley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Jones; Lyman; Stanley HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Stanley, Jones and Lyman Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM CDT /midnight MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
JONES COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for South Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: South Laramie Range HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...South Laramie Range including Vedauwoo and Buford * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area below 7000 feet. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
DOLORES COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Corson, Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Corson; Dewey WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Corson and Dewey Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CORSON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk, Greenwood by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Butler; Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Greenwood Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Elk, northeastern Cowley, southeastern Butler, northwestern Chautauqua and southwestern Greenwood Counties through 515 AM CDT At 431 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Latham to near Grenola to 7 miles north of Cedar Vale. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Howard, Moline, Grenola, Latham, Elk Falls and Piedmont. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Marshall, Riley, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clay; Marshall; Riley; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Riley, northeastern Clay, southeastern Washington and southwestern Marshall Counties through 545 AM CDT At 516 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southeast of Linn, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Greenleaf and Barnes. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arthur, Grant, Hooker, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Arthur; Grant; Hooker; McPherson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Arthur, southeastern Grant, western Hooker and western McPherson Counties through 600 AM CDT/500 AM MDT/ At 535 AM CDT/435 AM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 15 miles south of Hyannis to Arthur to 12 miles northeast of Lemoyne. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Arthur, Carr Lake, Haythorn Lake, Lena, Sand Puddin Lake, Flatts, Big Lamunyon Flats, Cogill Lake, McKeag, East Cody Lake, Calora, Jensen Lake, Green Lake, Bucktail Lake, Sand Beach Lake, Three Mile Lake, Velma, Diamond Bar Lake, Spring Valley Lake and Bucktail. This includes the following highways Highway 2 near mile marker 172. Highway 61 between mile markers 111 and 143. Highway 92 between mile markers 165 and 192. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 02:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in valley areas, with 3 to 5 inches in the higher terrain. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
DEER LODGE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Hastings. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Smith Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Mitchell, Jewell, northeastern Smith, southern Clay, Nuckolls, eastern Franklin, Webster and southern Adams Counties through 430 AM CDT At 343 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Riverton to near Lovewell State Park to Asherville. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Lovewell State Park around 350 AM CDT. Webber around 355 AM CDT. Superior and Campbell around 400 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Bladen, Hardy, Nora, Blue Hill and Ruskin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lower Snake River Plain, Marsh and Arbon Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 03:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure loose outdoor objects or bring them inside. Boaters on American Falls Reservoir should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 45 MPH expected. * WHERE...The Lower Snake Plain and adjacent mountains, including but not limited to Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Aberdeen, American Falls, Chubbuck, Pocatello, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, and Lava Hot Springs. This includes portions of Interstate 86 and Interstate 15. * WHEN...Until 3 PM this afternoon. The strongest winds are forecast before noon today, slowly decreasing thereafter. However, even lower wind speeds will continue to produce rough waves on American Falls Reservoir early this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. Localized blowing dust is possible and may result in pockets of poor visibility. Strong winds and rough waves on American Falls Reservoir will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
DELTA COUNTY, CO

Community Policy