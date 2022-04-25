Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Arthur; Grant; Hooker; McPherson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Arthur, southeastern Grant, western Hooker and western McPherson Counties through 600 AM CDT/500 AM MDT/ At 535 AM CDT/435 AM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 15 miles south of Hyannis to Arthur to 12 miles northeast of Lemoyne. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Arthur, Carr Lake, Haythorn Lake, Lena, Sand Puddin Lake, Flatts, Big Lamunyon Flats, Cogill Lake, McKeag, East Cody Lake, Calora, Jensen Lake, Green Lake, Bucktail Lake, Sand Beach Lake, Three Mile Lake, Velma, Diamond Bar Lake, Spring Valley Lake and Bucktail. This includes the following highways Highway 2 near mile marker 172. Highway 61 between mile markers 111 and 143. Highway 92 between mile markers 165 and 192. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
