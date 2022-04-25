ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago to spend $30M to fight city’s declining life expectancy

By Alonzo Small
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4enEAe_0fJsCDis00

CHICAGO — City health officials say the COVID-19 pandemic is taking a real toll and shaving years off Chicagoans’ lifespans.

Public health data shows life expectancy dropped by an average of almost two years from 2019 to
2020, during the first year of the pandemic.

It’s now just 75 years old.

Illinois issues severe hepatitis warning for children after 3 recent cases

The decline was even worse for Black Chicagoans, whose life expectancy fell below 70 for the first time.

Chicago Latinx residents saw a more than a 3-year drop in life expectancy between 2019 and 2020, the steepest decline for any group. Statistics show that Chicago Latinx residents have lost seven years of life expectancy since 2012.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is committing $30 million of taxpayer money to address the problem by singling out the root causes of health disparities.

The virus was the second leading cause of death in 2020, only behind heart disease, which also increased, as did other chronic diseases like diabetes.

City leaders ponder new strategies as warm weather brings spike in crime

The city also saw higher than expected increases in deaths from accidents (overdoses, car crashes) and homicides.

Chicago will also focus health and social services on the most impacted neighborhoods.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 11

AfghanistanBananaStand
3d ago

Using a goodly portion of that $30 milldo to build a fence around the South and West Sides of Chicago would be a good start.

Reply(3)
4
Related
WGN News

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Life Expectancy#Homicides#Black Chicagoans#Nexstar Media Inc#Stre
WGN News

57-year-old man shot to death on West Side

CHICAGO — A 57-year-old man was shot to death on the city’s West Side early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was in a verbal altercation with an unknown man shortly after 4:40 a.m. in the 400 block of South Pulaski Road when the perpetrator revealed a handgun and fired several shots, […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man shot to death during altercation on South Side

CHICAGO — A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon on the city’s South Side during an altercation with another man, according to police. Police said the man, of an unknown age, was in an altercation with another man in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue just before 1 p.m. when he was […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
News Break
Politics
CBS Chicago

Applications now open for city program offering $500 a month to low-income families

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Applications are open for a new city program meant to bring relief to Chicago families hit hardest through the pandemic. It's one part of Chicago's recovery plan to help communities bounce back.The city's so-called "Chicago Resilient Communities" pilot program will offer $500 monthly payments to roughly 5,000 low-income families for one year.The City Council approved the $31.5 million guaranteed basic income program as part of Lightfoot's $16.7 billion budget plan for 2022. It is being funded from the nearly $2 billion in federal COVID relief funding the city received.Department of Family and Support Services Commissioner Brandie Knazze said there...
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Amazing Abandoned Mansion Left Untouched For 16 Years In Illinois

I always wonder why some abandoned places have all the furniture left behind like someone left in a rush. *NOTICE: By entering private/abandoned property you risk injuries, accidents, and possibly arrest. Trespassing is not encouraged. Enter at your own risk.*. In Barrington, Illinois there was a mansion with a 400-acre...
BARRINGTON, IL
WGN Radio

Chicago cocaine seizures are on the rise according to the DEA

Robert Bell, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration-Chicago Division, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why the quantity of cocaine seized in the city has continued to soar. Also, this Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day which is aimed to rid homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy