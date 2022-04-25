Police: Multiple cars ransacked in Manhasset; car thefts up 207% from last year

Thieves were caught on camera trying to open several vehicles parked in Manhasset driveways, officials say.

Officials say the group of thieves ransacked multiple cars on Knickerbocker Road in Manhasset Sunday at around 6 a.m.

The thieves took various items and possibly tried to steal cars.

Security video shows a group of four masked men running up to a home.

The men worked quickly and efficiently, trying the doors to multiple vehicles. They were able to get into two of them because the doors were unlocked.

North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSina says luxury cars tend to advertise when they are unlocked because the mirrors stay out.

DeSina, along with other local leaders, say that the individuals in the Manhasset case have been arrested.

"Police are doing a great job, the case we had in Manhasset, they caught those criminals," says Nassau County Legislator Mazi Melesa Pilip. "But they cannot fight it alone."

Police have not confirmed the arrests and say an investigation is ongoing.

Officials say there could be a connection between those car break-ins and a closure on the Long Island Expressway on Sunday.

Nassau police say car thefts are up 207% from this time last year. They say individuals and groups of thieves are hitting every town across the county. They are looking for drivers who don't lock their doors or those who leave wireless key fobs inside of the vehicle.

"We didn't know it was that common because we thought this was a safe neighborhood," says Linda Woo, of New Hyde Park. "So, we just didn't check, and we had a break-in. Now we lock the doors."

Police say that more than 350 cars have been stolen in Nassau County this year alone. Police are reminding residents to lock their cars when they park, no matter where they are.