WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — A Worthington security company is working with schools to obtain government grants to purchase security equipment and training. "We don't want to think they are in this alone," said Dustin Randall, with Safe Passage Consulting, a security consulting and training company based in Columbus. "We want to get out there and help as many people as we can."

WORTHINGTON, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO