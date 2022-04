NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — A petition to remove Dr. Charles Foust as Superintendent of New Hanover County Schools has garnered more than 1,000 signatures. This comes after an interview Foust had with the StarNews, when Foust said quote, “Too often teachers fail their students by lowering expectations because of their home life.” Nicknamed, “Bless your heart curriculum,” Foust continued that that mindset can lead to Black children being failed by the school system.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO