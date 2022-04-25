Mother of Sheepshead Bay stabbing victim says attack was unprovoked

The mother of a stabbing victim in Sheepshead Bay spoke with News 12 about the attack that she says was unprovoked.

Yolanda Bulik says her 30-year-old daughter was stabbed in the back Monday morning as she exited her apartment building.

Investigators told News 12 the stabbing occurred around 9 a.m. as the victim walked out of the Nostrand Houses at 2323 Batchelder Street. They say after the stabbing, the victim ran to a neighboring building and called police.

"I am sad. I'm not happy, I don't know. It's not safe,” said Bulik.

News 12 sources say a witness saw the female suspect with a shopping cart fleeing the scene. Neighbors say the woman believed to be responsible has been seen in the area several times before wielding knives and causing disturbances.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. It has not yet been confirmed if the suspect is a tenant at the Nostrand Houses.