ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Nike’s Cryptokick NFTs Trading for Thousands of Dollars

By Chuck Dobrosielski
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Three years after Nike filed to trademark the term “Cryptokicks,” the blockchain-backed virtual sneakers finally arrived Friday.

This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Levi’s Chip Bergh on Leadership, Distribution and Scaling Circularity

Click here to read the full article. Chip Bergh, Levi Strauss & Co. president and CEO, was among the honorees at The American Apparel & Footwear Association’s (AAFA) 2022 American Image Awards Tuesday night in New York City. Bergh, a two-time Rivet 50 honoree and one of Fortune Magazine’s “World’s Greatest Leaders” in 2019, received the “Person of the Year” award from Jack Haddad, president of Haddad Group, who reflected on his first meeting with the Levi’s leader. “I saw someone who is a relationship person, ready to roll up his sleeves and learn the business and someone who will only surround...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

SwatchOn Secures $10 Million to Grow Digital Fashion

Click here to read the full article. With this investment, SwatchOn plans to develop new initiatives focused on revolutionizing digital fashion. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalReebok Links Up With South Korean LicenseeAdidas' Latest Metaverse Experiment Mixes Digital Try-On and Bizarre AvatarsG-Star Raw to Release NFTs; Builds Metaverse CommunityBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Cargo Congestion Infecting East Coast Ports, Drewry Warns

Click here to read the full article. Ocean freight rates skyrocketed 110 percent in a turbulent 2021. Here’s what Drewry expects to see with fees this year. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRetail's in a 'Quandary' Figuring Out Consumer Spending: Week AheadOcean Freight Rate Trends Signal Breathing Room for ShippersOcean Freight Rates Ease but Fog of War Darkens OutlookBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
sneakernews.com

Nike’s “Sun Club” Collection Shines Onto The Air Max 90

The “Nike Sun Club” collection has been teased well ahead of summer. And while no launch date is in sight, the lineup continues to promise more warm weather-inspired styles. The latest?: Another Nike Air Max 90. Akin to accompanying Air Force 1 pairs, the newly-surfaced offering indulges in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sj Promo#Sourcing Journal Are#Working Double Time
sneakernews.com

Rich Green Animates The Latest Greyscale Nike Air Max 90 Terrascape

The Nike Air Max 90 Terrascape isn’t the wildest modification of Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design, but it’s one of the most important as it contributes to the company’s sustainability efforts. Recently, the trail-inspired iteration appeared in a mix of grey and green tones, with the latter...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike World Headquarters' New Serena Willams Building Is a Designer's Utopia

Since launching its first sneaker in 1972, has innovated on some of the most iconic footwear silhouettes and has collaborated with some of the biggest names in design, fashion, art and music. Recently, it teamed up with digital studio RTFKT to release Cryptokicks, a major step into the web3 space. As the brand celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, it is looking ahead to the next 50 years of innovation with the opening of its newest facility at its headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon — the one-million-square-foot Serena Williams Building. “This is a catalyst for collaboration and creativity”, said chief design officer John Hoke. “It’s a tribute to Serena Williams and her push as an artist, as an advocate and as an athlete. This is an embodiment of her.”
BEAVERTON, OR
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
sneakernews.com

The Next Jordan Brand Air Max Shoe, The Air 200E, Is Revealed

Nike’s revolutionary Air technology has been part of the Jordan Brand line of footwear since #23’s debut in the NBA. Beginning with the Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Jordan 3, the Oregon-based company’s game-changing Air Max cushioning solution has delivered a peek behind the midsole, exposing Air technology to the world. Over the last few decades, Michael Jordan’s eponymous label has blended basketball heritage and running-informed cues for models that promise comfort and style.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Black + Red”

If you refer to the original Air Jordan 1 covered in “Black/University Red/White” as “Bred” 1s, you may be dating yourself, as the four-letter amalgamation only became widely acceptable once Michael Jordan’s earliest signature sneakers started getting retroed. As suggested by an upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid “Black + Red,” NIKE, Inc. is buying into the color combination’s moniker.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Acid Wash Denim Is Also Outfitting The Nike Air Max 97

In the span of the past few months, acid wash denim has become of immense interest for Nike, as they’ve applied the fabric to everything from the Blazer Mid to the Air Jordan 1 Low. And now, the Air Max 97, too, will join in on the fun, pairing the treated material with hits of red and white.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 8 “Taxi” Releasing In June

Jordan Brand wrapped up a complete Summer 2022 release preview in the latest installment of SNKRS Live, and while nearly all of the goods were already known to us, there was one never-before-seen release that was revealed for the first time. That would be the women’s exclusive Air Jordan 8 Retro in adult sizes, the first such drop since December 2020.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The Latest Nike Air More Uptempo Features Multi-Colored Accents And Illustrations

The Nike Air More Uptempo has been widely lauded as one of the best basketball sneakers of all-time. And while it dominated hardwood courts everywhere throughout the 1990s, the Scottie Pippen-associated silhouette has become a go-to option off-the-court since. Recently, the sneaker emerged in a clean, white-colored ensemble accompanied by multi-color accents.
APPAREL
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
sneakernews.com

Royal And Volt Pair Up On The Nike Air Max 90

The Air Max 90 has served as a willing and ready canvas for wild experimentation and dissection. While many of the upcoming releases we see are of the standard model like the one visualized here, Nike has presented several options with modifications both extensive and subtle such as the Terrascape/Futura and the Jewel-swoosh iterations.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Mini Symbols Lands On This Multi-Colored Nike Air Max 1 PRM For Women

As the Nike Air Max 1 continues to celebrate its 35th anniversary, Tinker Hatfield’s revolutionary sneaker design further experiments with material, color combinations and themes. After landing in region-exclusive styles for Air Max Day 2022, the original visible Air-cushioned design has emerged in a premium, multi-color ensemble covered in...
APPAREL
Footwear News

NPD Says That Retail Sales Slow For Industry Leaders Nike and Adidas in Q1

Click here to read the full article. Footwear retail sales stalled in Q1 compared to the same period a year ago, data from the NPD Group’s retail tracking service showed. In the first quarter of 2022, U.S. retail footwear sales revenue fell by 3% and unit sales declined by 12%. Women’s footwear revenue grew 4%, men’s declined 6% and kid’s fell 12%. Sales at retail for three major athletic footwear brands — Nike, the Jordan brand and Adidas — also softened in Q1 versus last year and are underperforming compared to the rest of the market, according to NPD. On the other...
RETAIL
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
sneakernews.com

Nike Adds The Air Max Plus To Its Growing “Graffiti” Collection

A year away from celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Nike Air Max Plus has recently seen an explosion in colorways. In addition to compelling styles in line with its debut gradient looks, Sean McDowell’s 1998 design has recently appeared laden with graffiti-reminiscent text as have other Nike Sportswear models.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air More Uptempo Appears In A “Black/Purple” Colorway

While beloved for its on-the-court colorways, the Nike Air More Uptempo has gone on to garner attention off-the-court for its experimental, retro arrangements since the mid-1990s. Recently, the Scottie Pippen-associated silhouette emerged in a clean “Black” and “Purple” color combination. Akin to a newly-surfaced “Black/Royal” pair,...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy