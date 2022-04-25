ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

John R. Miller Is Back At The Barbershop With An Unreleased Song Called “Outset Of The Breeze”

By Andrew Mies
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pE9BR_0fJs8jnx00

There’s isn’t much better than John R. Miller acoustic, that’s for damn sure.

The West Virginia native’s 2021 album Depreciated was easily one of the best albums of the year (top 10 according to the Whiskey Riff Year End Top 40), and while that featured a heavy dose of acoustic guitar, his series of videos in barbershops, warehouses, and fireside is by far my favorite thing he’s done.

Well, after a few months off, he’s back to posting some of these great performances again, and this time, it’s a two for one.

The first song is a cut from his 2014 debut album Service Engine. Titled “In My Skin,” it’s a beautiful contemplation on love lost and the lingering effects of a heart completely broken.

She’s in my skin

She’s in my skin

Try askin’ me if I ever let her in

The nights are gettin’ hazy

My days are gettin’ dim

She’s in my skin

She’s in my skin…”

The second song is unreleased, and even though he said it’s changed a bit since this recording, it sounds pretty damn good to me…

The song is a wayward tramp through the mind of a restless soul. John’s played every bit of the part, so you know these words were written from a place of truth, and boy, do they hit home.

I’ve been tired of standing in the doorway

But I couldn’t stand to let it shut on me

You can visit anytime, but you cannot stay

I heard that wayward wind blowing through the trees

I went looking for the outset of the breeze”

The man doesn’t miss…

Here’s to hoping for some new John R. Miller music this year.

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
The Independent

Brass Against singer instructed to perform in ‘no pee zone’ on first date of Tool tour

Brass Against singer Sophia Urista was instructed to perform in a “no pee zone” at the first date of the band’s new tour in support of Tool.The artist made headlines last year when she urinated on a fan during a live performance at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida.Urista subsequently apologised for the incident, telling fans she has “always pushed the limits in music and on stage”, but that night, she had “pushed the limits too far”.Brass Against are known for covering songs by bands such as Soundgarden and Black Sabbath.On Saturday (23 April), the band...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John R.
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbershops#First Song#Acoustic Guitar#The Whiskey Riff Year End#Jrmillerwv
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
UPI News

Becky G to release new album 'Esquemas' in May

April 20 (UPI) -- Becky G will return with a new album in May. The 25-year-old singer will release her second studio album, Esquemas, on May 13. Becky G shared the album title, release date and cover art Wednesday on Instagram. "ESQUEMAS 5/13 - My album is coming!!!!" she captioned...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

From Country Tunes to Dollywood: Dolly Parton’s Net Worth

Dolly Parton’s contributions to music are insurmountable, but her 50+ years of incredible country tunes are certainly not all she is known for. Between her Dollywood theme park, on-screen performances, and generous philanthropy, Parton is a beloved artist and cultural icon. All of her accomplishments add up financially as...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Whiskey Riff

Randall King And Brittany Warthan Deliver Fantastic Acoustic Duet Of Kenny Chesney’s “You And Tequila”

I love everything about this. Randall King and his girlfriend Brittany Warthan teamed up for an acoustic duet of Kenny Chesney’s “You and Tequila” that I can’t get enough of. The song was originally written by Matraca Berg and Deana Carter, and released as the fourth single from Kenny’s 2010 album Hemingway’s Whiskey. His original also features a guest vocal from Grace Potter, who you might know as the lead singer of Grace Potter and the Nocturnals. It was also nominated […] The post Randall King And Brittany Warthan Deliver Fantastic Acoustic Duet Of Kenny Chesney’s “You And Tequila” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

125K+
Followers
9K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy