What Elon Musk Might Do After Taking Twitter Private

Amid a spate of Big Tech earnings reports on the horizon, social media giant Twitter accepted Elon Musk’s $44 billion offer to buy the platform. Musk has already signaled his intention to take the company private, and Angelo Zino, a senior equity analyst for CFRA, joined Cheddar News to talk about tech-related business news and what taking Twitter private could mean for the company. "His kind of vision is clearly on softening his stance on content moderation. You're going to see him do it, and we'll kind of see what else he has in store in terms of the pipeline of enhancing the product out there," Zino said about Musk's plans. "But there's a lot more he can do as a private company than he can do as a public company.