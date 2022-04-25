ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Treat mom for Mother’s Day with Junior League’s ‘High Tea’

By Miabelle Salzano
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mother’s Day is now less than two weeks away. If you’re still looking for a special gift, send her to the Bakersfield Junior League’s inaugural Mother’s Day high tea happening May 7 at the Community Center in Downtown Bakersfield.

The tea beings at 11 a.m. that Saturday.

The Junior League’s Veronica Pike joined 17 News at Noon to talk about the event.

Learn more on jlbakersfield.org and get tickets online .

Tickets include sparkling wine for those 21 and over. There will also be activities for children and a custom photo wall for long lasting memories in your garden tea hats.

