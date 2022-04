The Longhorns climbed back up to .500 in league play after concluding a four-game losing streak in the 3A Western Slope. Basalt lost both in a doubleheader hosting Delta on Tuesday, first 5-4 then 18-1. In game one, the Longhorns allowed three runs in the sixth to make the score 5-2. They got a run back in both the sixth and seventh, but the comeback came up just short.

ASPEN, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO