Former President Donald Trump to hold rally in Greensburg

Trump (Joe Maiorana)

Greensburg, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump will be holding a rally in Greensburg to support endorsed Pennsylvania candidates.

President Trump will be speaking at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds on May 6 at 8:00 p.m. According to a press release, the 45th president will be showing support for Dr. Mehmet Oz who is running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania and various other endorsed candidates.

Doors to the rally open at 3:00 p.m.

