Greensburg, PA

Former President Donald Trump to hold rally in Greensburg

By WPXI.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Trump (Joe Maiorana)

Greensburg, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump will be holding a rally in Greensburg to support endorsed Pennsylvania candidates.

President Trump will be speaking at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds on May 6 at 8:00 p.m. According to a press release, the 45th president will be showing support for Dr. Mehmet Oz who is running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania and various other endorsed candidates.

Doors to the rally open at 3:00 p.m.

John Brinson
2d ago

why attend you will hear the same lies you have heard before. I did this I did that they didn't do that.i and me are the only thing that he knows.PLEASE shut up trump. replies welcome

Loretta Logue-Lynch
3d ago

look into your candidates instead of just voting on someone because they're endorsed by someone. I was all about OZ till I found out he uses his mother's address in PA but lives in NJ. there's other things I'm not to happy about but look into all of them before deciding who's best for you.

F Putin
3d ago

Trump groupies who attend many of his rallies must be happy about him complaining about those dang toilets not having enough pressure.

