The positive COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut is declining, though the number of patients being treated for the virus in state hospitals is approaching a dubious number. In the past seven days, there have been more than 67,000 COVID-19 PCR and NAAT tests administered in Connecticut, according to the state Department of Public Health, resulting in 5,261 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO