'His story was bulletproof' | Bellaire woman almost falls for $900 scam

BATON ROUGE, La. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A 4-year-old girl in Louisiana is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched.Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a Baton Rouge police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested April 22, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.Officers were sent to a Baton Rouge home around 11:00 a.m. on April 21 after reports of an unresponsive child. The child, 4-year-old China Record, was...

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO