ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellaire, TX

'His story was bulletproof' | Bellaire woman almost falls for $900 scam

KHOU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShe said the caller was asking her...

www.khou.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bellaire, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Bellaire, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulletproof#Fraud
CBS DFW

4-year-old dies after drinking whiskey; grandmother, mom jailed

BATON ROUGE, La. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A 4-year-old girl in Louisiana is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched.Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a Baton Rouge police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested April 22, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.Officers were sent to a Baton Rouge home around 11:00 a.m. on April 21 after reports of an unresponsive child. The child, 4-year-old China Record, was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy