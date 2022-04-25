Hartford Yard Goats: Ezequiel Tovar continues to prove himself at the plate

After taking down the Chicago Bulls in five games, the Milwaukee Bucks have advanced to the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, where they will face the Boston Celtics. The Celtics, fresh off a clean four-game sweep over the Brooklyn Nets, look like arguably the best team in all of basketball right now. They will be a challenging opponent for the Bucks, especially as the defending champions are set to be without Khris Middleton for likely the entire series as he is recovering from a Grade 2 MCL sprain. With Middleton out of the picture, the Bucks will need their other players to step up against the Celtics as adversity knocks on the door. Milwaukee’s roster is deep, and they have several players capable in Middleton’s absence, as evidenced by the final few games of the series against Chicago. With that said, here are three X-factors that could be pivotal in the Milwaukee Bucks’ second round series versus the Boston Celtics.

