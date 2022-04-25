HHW Gaming: Here’s When You Can Expect ‘Halo Infinite’s Co-Op Mode To Arrive

Halo Infinite’s buzz has come and gone, but 343 Industries hopes this latest news sparks some new excitement and brings players back.

Fans were epically let down when 343 Industries announced that co-op mode, a feature fans wanted the most when Halo Infinite was first released, would not be available at launch. Unfortunately, we are still waiting for co-op mode to come, but now at least, we have an idea of when we can expect it to arrive.

Along with the announcement of the 2022 roadmap, 343 Industries says co-op mode will launch sometime in “late August,” Halo’s head of creative Joseph Staten said in a recent blog post. Along with that announcement, some more sad news came, a split-screen co-op, which allows players to share the same TV screen, won’t be available till November 8, when the third season begins.

As for this upcoming season dubbed The Lone Wolves, the 6-month-long event will see the arrival of new maps: Catalyst [Arena] and Breaker [BTB] and game modes: King of The Hill, Land Grab and Last Spartan Standing, Halo’s take on Battle Royale mode.

Staten also spoke about Forge mode and revealed there would be an upcoming beta in September.

We want to get the Forge toolset into your hands sooner rather than later so that awesome community maps and modes can more rapidly make their way into the game. To make this happen, we’re targeting a Forge open beta later in Season 2. We’ve successfully had Forge in private flighting with a limited audience for some time, so we’ve decided to forgo a large-scale formal flighting program and go right to open beta. With this approach, we can get the core Forge tools out to everyone quicker while also remaining focused on our core priority of continuing to improve foundational aspects of Halo Infinite. Forge will persist from the open beta onwards, evolving and growing over time.

Also coming is the ability to replay campaign missions, which was supposed to be available at launch but had its wig pushed back along with other much-desired game modes and features.

Halo Infinite season 2 launches May 3, barring any more setbacks.

—

Photo: 343 Industries / HALO Infinite