Report: Mavs passed on extending Jalen Brunson

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - That cha-ching sound you hear while watching the Mavericks this postseason isn't coming from just any ordinary cash register at the American Airlines Center (although, they bring in lots of money, too) - it's coming from Jalen Brunson's. And it's getting ready to bring in lots of dough when he hits free agency this offseason.

The Mavs have let it be known that they would like to keep Brunson in free agency, but they'll have to pony up a lot more money than they weren't willing to shell out to him earlier this season.

According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon , the Mavs had a chance to sew up a four-year, $55.5 million contract extension with Brunson before the season, but they didn't offer him a deal after he struggled in the team's first-round playoff series loss to the Clippers last year.

Dallas also passed on making him an offer in the middle of the season after Brunson cemented himself into the starting lineup for good after he was slated to be a temporary fill-in for an injured Luka Doncic.

The issue for the Mavs now is that Brunson has played his way into an even bigger contract during the regular season and playoffs. According to "NBA pro personnel scouts and executives MacMahon spoke with, Brunson could land a four-year deal in the range of $20-25 million per season.

And if you believe his father, the Mavs won't be getting any sort of hometown discount.

"We've got to figure out if Dallas wants him. Not words," Rick Brunson said, via MacMahon. "Ain't no discount. So don't put it on us. Don't tell me you love me. Show me."

Thanks to Brunson's heroics, the Mavs held a 2-1 series lead over the Jazz despite Doncic's absence. Brunson averaged 32 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in those games.