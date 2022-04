ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are implementing group violence intervention strategies to cut down on gun assaults in the city. According to data from the Asheville Police Department, there were 45 gunshot victims in Asheville in 2020. That number dropped to 31 in 2021. Over the past five years, there has been an average of 9.4 homicides per year. According to APD, a firearm was used in 74% of homicides.

