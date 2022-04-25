ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Jiffy Lube honors Hometown Heroes

By Rhett Baxley
 3 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A local car service center is giving first responders, law enforcement, military, veterans and healthcare workers a discount on April 29 and 30. Jiffy Lube will be giving any of these professionals a special 50% discount for oil changes.

The special promotion is valid at the following stores: Jiffy Lube of Evansville, Ind. at 1222 Cross Pointe Place and Jiffy Lube of Owensboro, KY at 2990 Hayden Road.

“These incredible men and women have worked tirelessly to take care of us and our community these last few years and beyond,” said Executive Vice President of Stonebriar Auto Services Steve Isom. “We wanted to give back even in a small way and let them know we appreciate everything they have done and continue to do each and every day.”

These locations also offers 25% off any oil change each day throughout the year for active, retired and veteran military.

Jiffy Lube hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

More information can be found at https://www.jiffylube.com/franchise/stonebriar-auto-services-group/hometown-heroes .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

WEHT/WTVW

Local priest put on leave amid misconduct allegations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Diocese of Evansville has received an allegation of sexual misconduct against Father Bernie Etienne. The misconduct is alleged to have occurred more than 20 years ago.  Civil authorities and the Diocesan Review Board have been notified. Father Bernie strongly denies the claim. He is accorded the presumption of innocence during […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Drug bust results in the arrest of 14 people

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says that on April 13, some significant arrests were made due to an ongoing and long-term drug investigation, and many agencies had to get involved. OPD says that OPD detectives were assisted by many other agencies, which included the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the FBI. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
