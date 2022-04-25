Jiffy Lube honors Hometown Heroes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A local car service center is giving first responders, law enforcement, military, veterans and healthcare workers a discount on April 29 and 30. Jiffy Lube will be giving any of these professionals a special 50% discount for oil changes.

The special promotion is valid at the following stores: Jiffy Lube of Evansville, Ind. at 1222 Cross Pointe Place and Jiffy Lube of Owensboro, KY at 2990 Hayden Road.

“These incredible men and women have worked tirelessly to take care of us and our community these last few years and beyond,” said Executive Vice President of Stonebriar Auto Services Steve Isom. “We wanted to give back even in a small way and let them know we appreciate everything they have done and continue to do each and every day.”

These locations also offers 25% off any oil change each day throughout the year for active, retired and veteran military.

Jiffy Lube hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

More information can be found at https://www.jiffylube.com/franchise/stonebriar-auto-services-group/hometown-heroes .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).