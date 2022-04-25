Idaho Falls man arrested for allegedly hitting vehicles, making threats with knife

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Mexican national living in Jerome will spend 10 years in prison for dealing methamphetamine in the Magic Valley. According to U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzales Jr., Jose Luis Rodriguez-Landeros, 40, was also sentenced to five years of supervised release once his prison sentence for distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine is up. According to court documents, Rodriquez-Landeros sold meth to a confidential informant from a tire shop he operated in Jerome. He was arrested following a traffic stop in December of 2020 when officers found more than a pound of meth, a firearm, and other drug paraphernalia. Rodriquez-Landeros pleaded guilty earlier this year in March. The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, and Cassia County Sheriff’s Office assisted federal and state agencies with the investigation.

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO