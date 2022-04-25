ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Idaho Falls man arrested for allegedly hitting vehicles, making threats with knife

By Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com
eastidahonews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIDAHO FALLS — A 19-year-old was arrested after he allegedly threatened a guy with a knife and almost hit him with his vehicle. According to an affidavit of probable cause, Idaho Falls Police responded to a disturbance involving weapons on January 26 at around 5:40 p.m. near 14th...

www.eastidahonews.com

Comments / 4

Related
Idaho State Journal

Man arrested for reportedly beating children and their mother at local motel

A Iowa man has been charged in Idaho Falls after he reportedly beat two children and their mother at a motel in March. A probable cause affidavit stated John Richard Wiles grabbed a 6-year-old boy by the neck and began hitting him, then hit the child’s mother when she tried to stop him. He also reportedly hit her 10-year-old son. Police were called to the Motel 6 on Broadway in...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Man Sentenced for Distributing Drugs in Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Mexican national living in Jerome will spend 10 years in prison for dealing methamphetamine in the Magic Valley. According to U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzales Jr., Jose Luis Rodriguez-Landeros, 40, was also sentenced to five years of supervised release once his prison sentence for distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine is up. According to court documents, Rodriquez-Landeros sold meth to a confidential informant from a tire shop he operated in Jerome. He was arrested following a traffic stop in December of 2020 when officers found more than a pound of meth, a firearm, and other drug paraphernalia. Rodriquez-Landeros pleaded guilty earlier this year in March. The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, and Cassia County Sheriff’s Office assisted federal and state agencies with the investigation.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Cars
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Idaho Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
ABC4

Mother of 4’s hiking death affecting small community

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Candice Thompson, 26, died Sunday when she fell while hiking. First responders knew her. Her husband is — and her father was — a police officer for Richfield Police. Her husband Colton had even worked for the Sheriff’s Dept. in the past. “It hits us deep down that it could […]
SEVIER COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Vehicles#Idaho Falls Police
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Gephardt Daily

Relatives ask for public’s help finding missing Utah man

ST. GEORGE, Utah, April 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Relatives of a missing Dammeron Valley man are asking for the public’s help finding their loved one who was last seen Saturday. In several Facebook postings, including one by the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office, where the missing man has...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Fish and Game still searching for individual responsible for illegally killing trumpeter swan near local campground

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is still seeking information regarding the illegal killing of a trumpeter swan near the Oneida Narrows in Franklin County earlier this year. Multiple reports were recently received by Idaho Fish and Game regarding a dead swan hanging in a tree approximately a mile below Red Point Campground. An examination of the carcass which included X-rays revealed the swan had been killed with a...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
KGW

Oregon woman arrested in death of her 3-year-old child

ALBANY, Ore. — An Albany woman was arrested Saturday in the alleged murder of her 3-year-old child, authorities said. Rebekah Gasperino, 32, was pulled over in a traffic stop in the city of Albany at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said they came to believe that Gasperino was a danger to herself and others, and that they needed to check on her child immediately. Officers conducted a welfare check at Gasperino's home in the area of Sun Place Southeast and 20th Avenue in Albany and found the body of her 3-year-old daughter.
ALBANY, OR
KIMA TV

Two people dead after violent car wreck Saturday morning

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Two people died in a violent car wreck Saturday morning in Yakima County. At 8 a.m. Yakima County Fire District #4 and troopers with WSP responded to milepost 26 on State Route (SR) 24 for an unknown injury accident. This is about 26 miles east of Yakima city limits.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...

Comments / 0

Community Policy