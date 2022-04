BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City leaders Tuesday night brought forth legislation aimed to cut down on the sheer number of vacant homes in the city. Council President Nick Mosby’s proposal includes a revival of the Dollar House program, in which vacant city-owned homes are sold for one dollar. “If we don’t do it now who will? If now is not the time when is the time? And that is what this legislation is built on is about ensuring that we’re connecting our residents to pipelines of opportunity for homeownership,” Mosby said. The proposal brought dozens of supporters of the bill to City Hall,...

