Parkersburg, WV

Governor Jim Justice Signs Senate Bill 570 Into Law

By Kheron Alston
WTAP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The bill will be for new guidelines for law enforcement to follow. It requires officers to be trained on how to respond to people on the autism spectrum, suffer...

emokid 098
2d ago

I absolutely agree with this bill. By no means am I putting down any police officer. I have a grandson with Autism and it took our family time to learn about how to deal with him. So this can be a good thing for them to learn.

4
