ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Declo, ID

Declo students get a blast from the fashion past before prom

By Candice Hare
kmvt
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With prom week often comes glitz, glam and maybe even a touch of glitter; but this week at Declo High School, students are also receiving a history lesson. Declo High School U.S. History teacher Pam Young brought a...

www.kmvt.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmvt

CSI to host “Welding Wars” this Friday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This Friday, the College of Southern Idaho is hosting their Welding Wars event for high school welding programs. Welding Wars is an event that has both an individual and team competition. Contestants must bring a print of a unique design and are given four hours to build it.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Education
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
City
Declo, ID
State
Idaho State
People

Woman Wears Her Original Wedding Dress While Celebrating 70th Anniversary with Husband

A pair of teenage sweethearts rang in their 70th year of marriage by staging a swoon-worthy photoshoot featuring the bride in her original wedding dress. Nancy Lubbers, 87, and her 91-year-old husband Melvin met at a skating rink when Nancy was just 16, according to Caters News Agency. Seven decades later, the couple has five children, 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren — and nearly a lifetime of memories under their belts.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Popular Food Chain Closes its Doors on Idaho For Good

Last week a story was written about restaurants that no longer are in Twin Falls, and ironically on the same weekend, the last of a popular restaurant chain closed in Idaho. Many restaurants have come and gone during the pandemic, with some struggling even before the pandemic began. A popular chain that used to be on every other commercial and use to be on many corners and in many shopping centers has left the state, and potentially for good.
TWIN FALLS, ID
104.3 WOW Country

See Inside Idaho’s Unique One-of-a-Kind Caldwell Airbnb that is Going Viral on TikTok

Accommodations can make a break a vacation and having a memorable and unique place to stay can be a game changer. This one is a perfect balance of awesome, unique and inexpensive although recently going viral has filled up spots on the schedule pretty quickly. There are only 2 Double Decker buses in Idaho. One is a mobile coffee double decker bus and the other... This wonderful little Airbnb in Caldwell. The same couple owns both.
CALDWELL, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prom Dresses#Textbook#Declo High School 11th
Boston Globe

Wedding spirals into chaos after bride allegedly laced food with pot

When asked if she had put cannabis in the food, Svoboda said "yes," smiling and acting as though she had given Cady a "gift." Jeffrey Belmonte feasted on meatballs, Caesar salad and bread with herb dip at his wife’s cousin’s wedding in Longwood, Fla. – and then felt strange, tingly and fidgety. His sister-in-law also became dizzy and found herself on her hands and knees, vomiting up her dinner.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
digitalspy.com

Wedding Dance - dress

In my experience the evening part is usually less formal if the food was consumed earlier. It's also in my opinion an insult to have different grades of guest!. In my experience the evening part is usually less formal if the food was consumed earlier. This is what I was...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
The Independent

The girl with ‘spun glass hair’: Meet the eight-year-old with a mane that can’t be combed

A mother who affectionately called her daughter “a little scarecrow” when she was tiny because of her uncombable hair syndrome says the eight-year-old has blossomed into a style icon boasting a  multi-coloured “lion’s mane.”One of only 100 people worldwide thought by scientists to have been diagnosed with the rare genetic condition causing dry, frizzy hair that cannot be combed flat, rather than wanting to tame her crowning glory, Holly Wright, loves it, according to her mother, Emma Wilson, 41.Concerned she might be teased when she started school, the social worker, who lives in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, with Holly and her identical...
KIDS
KIDO Talk Radio

Check Out Idaho’s 5 Favorite Restaurants

Who doesn't enjoy a night out on the town? Whether it's take-out, casual dining, or fine dining, we all love to have a good time enjoying great food. Do you have a favorite place to eat out? What about our state? Is there a ranking of Idaho's favorite places to eat?
BOISE, ID
MIX 108

A Three Year-Old Minnesota Entrepreneur Has Her Own Lip Gloss Line

When AJ Smith was just 2 years old she would watch her mom intently put on makeup which is typical for many toddlers. She wanted to wear makeup like her mom but given her age, her parents tried to think of a way for her to developmentally explore and be age-appropriate. Her dad compromised by saying she could wear lip gloss and have her nails painted.
MINNESOTA STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Got It’s Name Because Of A LIE

Idaho. The Gem State. The Potato State. We go by a few names here in Idaho, but "Idaho" is our official moniker. But why?. We're about to weave you a tale of lies and controversy which lead to our great state getting the name we all know her by today.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser a huge success

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — South Central Community Action Partnership’s annual Empty Bowls fundraiser took place Tuesday and the event was completely sold out. The annual fundraiser is in support of 14 different food pantries that South Central Community Action Partnership supports throughout southern Idaho. At the event, each...
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy