Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Inland San Patricio, Jim Wells, Live Oak by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT TODAY FOR ALL AREAS DUE TO STRONG TO VERY STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Very low humidities are already in place across much of northern and central New Mexico. In addition, a strong system moving east through Rockies today will bring increased winds to New Mexico. This will result in widespread critical fire weather conditions for all areas. Areas from the Sangre De Cristo Mountains east to the Texas and Oklahoma borders may experience extreme fire weather conditions. Many areas along and south of I-40 and over eastern New Mexico could potentially observe 10-15 consecutive hours of humidity below 10 percent. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands, Northeast Plains, Northwest Highlands, Middle Rio Grande Valley, Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains, East Central Plains, West Central Highlands 9AM this morning until 9PM this evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts between 45 and 60 mph this afternoon. The highest winds will be found along the central mountain chain and the highlands to the east. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 5 to 10 for 10 to 15 hours. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM ・ 1 HOUR AGO