Bee County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Inland San Patricio, Jim Wells, Live Oak by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-26 17:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bee; Inland San Patricio;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Riley, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clay; Marshall; Nemaha; Pottawatomie; Riley; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Riley, western Pottawatomie, Nemaha, northeastern Clay, Washington and Marshall Counties through 615 AM CDT At 544 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles south of Haddam to 5 miles south of Westmoreland. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marysville, Seneca, Washington, Blue Rapids, Westmoreland, Blaine, Frankfort, Hanover, Waterville, Centralia, Linn, Axtell, Greenleaf, Olsburg, Beattie, Bern, Randolph, Barnes, Summerfield and Morrowville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arthur, Eastern Cherry, Grant, Hooker, McPherson, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Arthur; Eastern Cherry; Grant; Hooker; McPherson; Thomas; Western Cherry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Arthur, south central Cherry, southeastern Grant, Hooker, McPherson and western Thomas Counties through 515 AM CDT/415 AM MDT/ At 431 AM CDT/331 AM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles north of Seneca to 16 miles northwest of Tryon to 11 miles north of Keystone. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mullen, Arthur, Seneca, Flatts, Cogill Lake, Green Lake, Bucktail Lake, Three Mile Lake, Kelso, Shimmons Lake, Carr Lake, Haythorn Lake, Lena, Sand Puddin Lake, Big Lamunyon Flats, McKeag, East Cody Lake, Calora, Norway and Sand Beach Lake. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 167 and 206. Highway 61 between mile markers 113 and 131. Highway 92 between mile markers 165 and 203. Highway 97 between mile markers 32 and 85. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Coke, Crockett, Fisher, Haskell, Irion, Jones, Nolan, Sterling by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will occur shortly. A combination of strong winds, low humidity and dry fuels will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Coke; Crockett; Fisher; Haskell; Irion; Jones; Nolan; Sterling; Taylor; Tom Green A Red Flag Warning is in effect for much of the Big Country, Concho Valley, and Crockett County this afternoon and evening .A combination of a very dry air mass, gusty winds, and ongoing drought conditions will lead to the potential for dangerous fire weather conditions today. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR MUCH OF THE BIG COUNTRY, CONCHO VALLEY, AND CROCKETT COUNTY * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * FUELS...Dry * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
COKE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northern Outer Banks BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 1:20 PM Friday.
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lower Snake River Plain, Marsh and Arbon Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 03:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure loose outdoor objects or bring them inside. Boaters on American Falls Reservoir should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 45 MPH expected. * WHERE...The Lower Snake Plain and adjacent mountains, including but not limited to Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Aberdeen, American Falls, Chubbuck, Pocatello, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, and Lava Hot Springs. This includes portions of Interstate 86 and Interstate 15. * WHEN...Until 3 PM this afternoon. The strongest winds are forecast before noon today, slowly decreasing thereafter. However, even lower wind speeds will continue to produce rough waves on American Falls Reservoir early this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. Localized blowing dust is possible and may result in pockets of poor visibility. Strong winds and rough waves on American Falls Reservoir will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Harlan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 00:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Harlan FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 4 AM CDT early this morning for a portion of south central Nebraska, including the following area, Harlan. Flooding is no longer expected to pose an immediate threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
HARLAN COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Snowy Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Snowy Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Snowy Range at elevations mainly above 8000ft. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel and hiking could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cowley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 04:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cowley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN COWLEY COUNTY At 403 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dexter, or 12 miles east of Winfield, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Burden, Dexter, Cambridge and Winfield City Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Corson, Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Corson; Dewey WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Corson and Dewey Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CORSON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Goshen County, Niobrara County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Goshen County; Niobrara County HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT..Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Western Nebraska Panhandle, Niobrara and Goshen Counties in eastern Wyoming. * WHEN...6 PM this evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Aurora, Brule, Charles Mix, Douglas, Jerauld by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Aurora; Brule; Charles Mix; Douglas; Jerauld WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Jerauld, Brule, Aurora, Charles Mix and Douglas Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
AURORA COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Jones, Lyman, Stanley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Jones; Lyman; Stanley HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Stanley, Jones and Lyman Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM CDT /midnight MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
JONES COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 05:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Northern Campbell County and Southern Campbell County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Raft River Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 03:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure loose outdoor objects or bring them inside. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Raft River Region; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 MPH with gusts up to 55 MPH expected. Localized wind gusts to 60 MPH will continue in the Albion Mountains, along Interstate 84 near the Yale and Idahome exits, and in the Black Pine Mountains. * WHERE...The eastern Magic Valley, Albion Mountains, and Raft River Region, including but not limited to Oakley, Burley, Heyburn, Rupert, Albion, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook. This includes portions of Interstate 84 and Interstate 86. * WHEN...Until 3 PM this afternoon. The strongest winds are forecast before noon today, slowly decreasing thereafter. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. Localized blowing dust is possible and may result in pockets of poor visibility.
CASSIA COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Buffalo, Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand, Hughes, Hyde by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Buffalo; Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; McPherson; Potter; Sully; Walworth WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central South Dakota. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 10 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BUFFALO COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Barnes, Cass, Western Walsh County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Western Walsh County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Minnesota and North Dakota, including the following areas, in Minnesota, Clay, East Becker, East Marshall, East Polk, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake Of The Woods, Mahnomen, Norman, North Beltrami, North Clearwater, Pennington, Red Lake, Roseau, South Beltrami, South Clearwater, West Becker, West Marshall, and West Polk. In North Dakota, Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh, Eddy, Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Pembina, Ramsey, Steele, Towner, Traill, and Western Walsh. * Through Sunday morning * WHEN...From Friday morning through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Georgia Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Middle Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT TODAY FOR ALL AREAS DUE TO STRONG TO VERY STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Very low humidities are already in place across much of northern and central New Mexico. In addition, a strong system moving east through Rockies today will bring increased winds to New Mexico. This will result in widespread critical fire weather conditions for all areas. Areas from the Sangre De Cristo Mountains east to the Texas and Oklahoma borders may experience extreme fire weather conditions. Many areas along and south of I-40 and over eastern New Mexico could potentially observe 10-15 consecutive hours of humidity below 10 percent. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands, Northeast Plains, Northwest Highlands, Middle Rio Grande Valley, Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains, East Central Plains, West Central Highlands 9AM this morning until 9PM this evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts between 45 and 60 mph this afternoon. The highest winds will be found along the central mountain chain and the highlands to the east. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 5 to 10 for 10 to 15 hours. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM

