As expected, Duke has lost several players to the NBA Draft in the three weeks since the Blue Devils’ season ended at the Final Four. There was no drama with Duke’s first three early entrants; Paolo Banchero, Wendell Moore and Mark Williams were all widely projected to leave school early. However, freshman guard Trevor Keels seemed to have more of a true decision to make after an up-and-down season.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO