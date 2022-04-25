Gubernatorial candidate pledges to fund HOV lane extension on S.I. Expressway if elected

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Native Staten Islander Darrell Sarjeant, 53, has died. Darrell was raised on the South Shore of Staten Island in Historic Sandy Ground. He attended the Pentecostal Faith Church of God in New Brighton and received his primary and secondary education across various public and private schools across Staten Island. Darrell played for South Shore Little League and later developed a passion for martial arts. In his adult years, Darrell relocated from Staten Island, New York, to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He operated the Ohana Self Defense Institute in Oklahoma. He is survived by his daughter, Safiya A. Sarjeant, his brothers, Lawrence and Robert Sarjeant, along with many nephews, nieces, and cousins.
