Gubernatorial candidate pledges to fund HOV lane extension on S.I. Expressway if elected

NEW YORK -- There have been stunning developments about subway safety. The head of the MTA on Wednesday tried to assure riders there really are more cops on the trains as transit crime continues to skyrocket.And Mayor Eric Adams' vow to go after transit cops who don't appear to be doing their jobs received intense pushback from both the governor and the police union, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported.Adams is a former transit cop, which gave added significance to his complaint, echoing rider complaints, about cops who are seen reading their smartphones instead of patrolling the platforms or the trains.He has also been in...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO