ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Buy Rock Star's 2022 Corvette Stingray And Get A Signed Guitar

By Gerhard Horn
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're a rock star, there's a good chance you have a giant pile of money to spend on whatever you want. And because you made your money in the rock genre, there's no pressure to spend said money on a car that sets an example. That's why every celeb with...

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Auctioning Historic Custom Chevy Corvette

KISS co-founder Paul Stanley doesn’t think he’s worthy of this special sparkling red Corvette. That’s why he’s auctioning off the sports car with VIN number 001. Chevy built this Corvette especially for Stanley, who has had a long love affair with this most All American of sports cars. He began working for the design team in 2013 when the president of the company asked him for ideas on the 2015 Stingray. Stanley suggested the perfect shade of red for the 2015 model.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Is Your Chance To Own The Rarest Ford Torino Ever

When you think of old-school Ford performance cars, it's the Ford Mustang that comes to mind first. Over the years, the pony car has cemented itself as an icon of the American automotive landscape and has continued to dominate even global sports car standings for the seventh year in a row. The new S650 Mustang looks like it'll be a hot seller too, and older Fox body 'Stangs are beginning to appreciate in value too. But what if you want some real muscle and not a pony car? Well, Ford once sold something called the Torino, and now the rarest Torino of them all can be yours if you have enough cash.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Kia Wants To Pay You To Make Music

If you think you have some musical talent, Kia has a challenge for you. In partnership with SoundCloud, the Korean automaker has announced a new contest with a $5,000 cash prize. It's called the Kia Creator Contest, and you can enter via the links in the video below. The contest...
MUSIC
CarBuzz.com

LEAKED: This Is The 2024 Ford Mustang's New Face

The Ford Mustang GT has always been one of the best pony cars around, but when Ford revealed the all-electric Mustang Mach-E with arguably much softer styling, many wondered if the original coupe would be going soft too. In terms of powertrains, many would argue that the Mustang is losing some of its appeal now that it will be offered with two electrified engines. As for its styling though, it seems that things will be getting a little sharper, not softer. Spy shots have revealed very little so far thanks to extensive camouflage coverings being applied to the test mules we've spotted so far, but now a Facebook page has leaked one image of the new 'Stang.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Stanley
Person
Steven Tyler
MotorBiscuit

No One Wants to Buy These Worst-Selling Pickup Trucks

If you follow along with automotive industry trends, you’ve likely heard about the best-selling pickup trucks. Everyone wants to know why the Ford F-150 has sold so well for decades, but what about models that don’t sell well? No one wants to buy these worst-selling pickup trucks; why is that?
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Pulls The Plug On Corvette Z06

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is an icon that has been with us since 1963, but its time in the sun is now coming to an end. Despite spending a fortune on its engine and tuning the chassis to keep up with the demands of the Nurburgring, General Motors has made the call to kill the Z06 before legislation does. GM has realized that the future of mobility is electric, and allowing the Z06 to be released to the public would "send the wrong message." The shocking news comes from a statement in which GM's Senior Vice President of engine development, Dr. Ian Michael Joshing says, "We set out to evolve the Z06's engine from the one used in the C8.R Corvette race car. At the time, we thought it would be possible to reduce emissions, but the pursuit of the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 has proven too great an endeavor for Detroit's finest engineers." He goes on to say that while it would meet current legislative targets, incoming rule changes for 2024 would mean the Z06 would be extremely shortlived.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

What’s the Worst Full-Size Truck You Can Buy?

Some trucks get things done, while others leave you wanting more. Do you know which truck you should buy? The half-ton truck market offers six different models. Some have several powertrains, others offer various bed and cab configurations, while some reach into luxury levels for posh driving experiences. It might surprise you to learn which trucks fall to the bottom of the pile when reviewed by experts.
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

Jay Leno checks out a 99-point restored 1954 Chevrolet Corvette

With the Chevrolet Corvette celebrating its 70th anniversary, Jay Leno recently checked out one of the earliest production models, courtesy of owner and Corvette restorer Mike McCluskey. This 1954 Corvette is from the 'Vette's second model year. Only 300 cars were made for the initial 1953 model year, however, so...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corvette Stingray#Rock Stars#Chevrolet Corvette#Gm#Vehicles#Rock Star#Red Mist Metallic#Z06
Top Speed

Chevy Corvette Hybrid – The First AWD Vette in History

While Ford launched the GT supercar with an outrageous-for-a-Ford price tag, extreme rules for purchase, and very limited availability, GM was busy putting together the new mid-engined C8 Corvette. As a car that has become known as an affordable exotic with the performance credentials to match its appearance, it was only missing one thing: electrification. That’s about to change, however, as Chevy has just confirmed that the Vette Hybrid is on the way, and while that’ll be a first for the Vette nameplate, there’s an even more important first coming with it.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The Iconic Ford Taurus Is Making A Comeback

After 34 years and eight million units, Ford closed the chapter on the once-ubiquitous Taurus. With models like the Escape and Explorer cannibalizing sales, the Blue Oval decided to suspend the sale of passenger cars, leaving the Mustang as the only non-truck/SUV option. But in other markets, there's still a business case for the traditional three-box sedan.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Ram Jolts Ford a Day Before Lightning Launch

The perpetual cycle of one-upmanship in the pickup truck game seems to be continuing at a breakneck pace into the electric era. The in-yer-face Ram brand, never one to shy away from bold or poke-the-bear marketing, let fly with a Twitter post touting their upcoming Ram EV – one day before the scheduled launch of the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

LEAKED! What's Under The Hood Of The New Honda HR-V?

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) has unwittingly given us information that even Honda wouldn't give us when the HR-V debuted on April 4th. According to filings made with CARB, the brand's new Honda Civic-derived crossover will be getting that model's base 2.0-liter engine. Previously, the last iteration of the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Cars
TechCrunch

GM reveals first images of the EV Chevy Corvette (and teases AWD)

Chevy appears to be building for an AWD future. Automotive rumors peg the unannounced, high-performance Corvette C8 Z06 to sport AWD, and the video here all but confirms the arrangement in the EV version, too. It appears that the EV Corvette will be based on the existing mid-engine Corvette platform, which leaves plenty of room in the front and back for motors on each axle. With internal combustion affairs, vehicles require significant retrofitting to make room for all-wheel drive’s extra driveshafts and differentials. With EVs, it just takes another motor and some computer programming.
WARREN, MI
CarBuzz.com

Ferrari Recalls Over 2,000 Supercars For Faulty Brakes

In November 2012, Ferrari had to recall a staggering 10,000 examples of the 458 and 488 supercars. The Italian thoroughbreds, produced between 2009 and 2019, had the potential to develop a brake fluid leak. At the time, Ferrari had no remedy to the solution, which is somewhat concerning. The Maranello-based brand announced that if owners noticed a "Low Brake Fluid" warning on the dashboard, they should have the vehicle towed to a Ferrari dealership.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Honda Wants To Beat Tesla At Its Own Game

Despite what you've heard on the news or from auto marketing teams, driverless cars do not yet exist and may not be a thing for quite some time. That said, autonomous taxis and delivery vehicles are already roaming the streets in select cities across the country, and now a division of Honda Motor Company is looking to expand the tech in Japan. The automaker signed a memorandum of understanding with two Japanese transportation providers to work toward an autonomous taxi service in Tokyo.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

OFFICIAL: Ford F-150 Lightning Production Begins

Today marks a momentous occasion for the Ford Motor Company. After entering pre-production earlier this year, the all-electric 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning has now entered full scale production at Ford's Rouge Complex in Dearborn, Michigan. "Today we celebrate the Model T moment for the 21st Century at the Rouge Electric...
DEARBORN, MI
CarBuzz.com

The World Just Lost Another Ford Hatchback

American car buyers love SUVs and pickup trucks so much that some automakers have stopped selling them entirely. Ford made the move to announce that the Ford Mustang would be its last car in the U.S., but in Europe, The Blue Oval sells a variety of small vehicles, including the Ford Fiesta hatchback. Though discontinued here, the car remains on sale across the pond, though Ford is slashing the car's model line by nixing the three-door hatch and streamlining trim levels.
CARS
Footwear News

Charli XCX Gets Edgy in Leather Vest, Spray Painted Pants & Strappy Sandals in NYC

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Charli XCX knows how to make a statement. The “Boom Clap” hitmaker showcased her edgy sartorial prowess while in New York City this past weekend. For the outing, Charli donned a mod look that consisted of an oversized black leather vest, which she wore over a Coach crop top. The short garment was complete with a round neckline and adorned with the brand’s signature textile jacquard allover. The “Beg For You” singer teamed the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

41K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy