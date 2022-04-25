ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets' Taijuan Walker: Expected to start Saturday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Walker (shoulder) is expected to start Saturday against the Phillies, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports....

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Infamous Yankees Letter Has Leaked: MLB World Reacts

On Tuesday, SNY insider Andy Martino released a detailed summary of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s infamous letter to the New York Yankees. The Yankees filed a motion for the court to reverse its ruling to have Manfred’s letter to Brian Cashman unsealed. Last week, the Second Circuit Appeals Court rejected the Yankees’ appeal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Extends hitting streak to 10 games

Benintendi went 2-for-3 with two RBI, a double and walk in Thursday's 5-2 win over the White Sox. Along with his RBI double, Benintendi's sacrifice fly scored Cam Gallagher in the sixth inning to give the Royals a 2-0 lead. The left-fielder provided the bulk of Kansas City's offense in the victory and has now recorded a hit in 10 straight games. He's currently slashing .393/.433/.492 over 118 plate appearances.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays: Tallies four hits

Hays went 4-for-5 with three doubles, an RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Yankees. Hays recorded his first multi-hit game in his last five starts in impressive fashion, as he racked up three doubles and a season-high four hits. He's been on a power binge of late, as he now has two home runs, three doubles, three runs scored and six RBI across his last 15 at-bats. Overall, Hays has quietly maintained a .373 wOBA across 77 plate appearances on the campaign.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Taking batting practice

Hampson (hand) has started to take batting practice and is expected to begin a rehab assignment soon, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Hampson began work in the batting cage Tuesday and planned to take batting practice on the field the following day. He reportedly needed to repeat that type of work a few more times before going on a rehab assignment. That said, reports suggest that Hampson is making progress, but his return is not imminent.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Astros' Rafael Montero: Picks up first save

Montero earned the save, allowing a solo home run and a walk in the ninth inning while striking out a batter in a 3-2 win Thursday over Texas. Montero gave up a one-out homer to Corey Seager to make it a one-run game and then pitched around a walk to close it out. With Ryan Pressly (knee) on the injured list, the Astros are going with a closer committee that includes Montero. With Ryne Stanek and Hector Neris also receiving late-game opportunities, it's unclear who will receive the bulk of the save opportunities. Despite giving up a homer Thursday, Montero has a strong case with a 0.96 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 9.1 innings.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Swats homer in loss

Smith went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk Thursday in a loss to the Cardinals. St. Louis jumped out to an eight-run lead after six innings, so Smith's two-run eighth-inning shot was little more than a consolation prize. Still, it was an important hit for the 26-year-old, as it was his first long ball of the campaign. Smith has been productive of late, driving in four runs over his past three games.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Royals' Brad Keller: Solid seven innings in no-decision

Keller (0-2) didn't factor into the decision during Thursday's 5-2 win over the White Sox, allowing three hits and a home run with three strikeouts in seven innings. Keller recorded his longest stint of the season on the mound, and aside from surrendering a homer to Leury Garcia in the sixth, the 26-year-old put together a solid outing, throwing no more than 15 pitches in any of his seven innings. Keller's performance lowered his ERA to 2.19 for the season, although his first win has eluded him due to a lack of run support.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Braves' Dansby Swanson: Slugs first homer

Swanson went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's 5-1 win against the Cubs. Swanson batted out of the nine spot in the order and was one of four Braves with multiple hits. His third-inning solo shot traveled an estimated 432 feet and was his first long ball of the campaign. Swanson has reached based safely in six straight games and is batting .389 with five RBI and two steals over that stretch.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Reaches base three times

Hilliard went 1-for-2 with two walks, a triple and an RBI on Thursday against the Phillies. Hilliard led off the third inning with a triple but was ultimately stranded there. However, he still had a productive day after grounding into a fielder's choice in the seventh frame to deliver the team's only run of the contest. Hilliard is stuck in a fourth outfielder role, though he has drawn seven starts in the last 14 games -- in part due to injuries to Garrett Hampson (hand) and more recently Kris Bryant (back). He hasn't taken much advantage of that opportunity, as he has only six hits across 23 at-bats with three RBI and three runs scored.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Royals' Kyle Isbel: Hits two-run single in extra frame

Isbel went 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBI during Thursday's 5-2 win over the White Sox. The rookie made an instant impact after being called up from Triple-A Omaha, helping to seal the win in extra innings. He rejoins the majors due in large part to Adalberto Mondesi's (knee) trip to the injured list, but he's displayed an explosive bat in the minors and could provide much-needed depth to an outfield dominated by right-handed hitters. Mondesi's injury appears to be a season-ender, so Isbel will probably remain on the roster and see time against opposing righties.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Continues red-hot stretch

Goldschmidt went 3-for-4 with a run and three RBI in Thursday's 8-3 victory versus the Diamondbacks. All three of Goldschmidt's hits were singles, but they were productive as they resulted in three runs batted in. The veteran first baseman extended his hitting streak to seven games with the performance, and he has collected multiple hits in six of those contests. During the streak, Goldschmidt is batting an even .500 (15-for-30) with eight RBI.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Shelled by Cardinals

Castellanos (1-1) allowed five runs on five hits and one walk over two innings to take the loss against St. Louis on Thursday. Castellanos entered the contest with a tidy 3.00 ERA over 12 innings on the season, but that number ballooned to 5.79 after the Cardinals pummeled him with singles Thursday. None of the hits against the right-hander went for extra bases, and three of the runs he allowed came on sacrifice flies, but Castellanos simply permitted too many baserunners to last long in the contest. He'll look for better results in his next start, which is tentatively slated to come in Miami early next week.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Royals' Scott Barlow: Records second win

Barlow (2-0) earned the win Thursday pitching a scoreless inning during which he allowed one walk and recorded one strikeout against the White Sox. Barlow snagged the win after the Royals' offensive explosion in extra innings. The lack of offense up to that point neutralized what was otherwise a standout performance from Brad Keller, who allowed only three hits in seven innings. Barlow is still the Royals' first choice for saves despite a challenge from Josh Staumont, who has recorded two saves this season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Records three hits

Odor went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI on Thursday against the Yankees. Odor recorded hits in each of his last three at-bats, highlighted by an RBI double in the ninth inning. He entered the game having tallied only two extra-base hits, and this performance also marked his first multi-hit effort of the campaign. Coupled with a 30.8 percent strikeout rate, Odor is hitting just .200/.288/.289 across 52 plate appearances this season.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Braves' Austin Riley: Slugs fifth long ball

Riley went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 5-1 win over the Cubs on Thursday. Riley gave the Braves an early lead with a 429-foot solo shot to left field in the first inning. The blast was his fifth of the campaign, tied for seventh-most in the league. Three of Riley's long balls have come in his past five games.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Rangers' Corey Seager: Homers, scores twice

Seager went 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored in a 3-2 loss Thursday against Houston. Seager made it a one-run ballgame with his one-out solo homer to straightaway center field in the ninth off Rafael Montero. It was his second homer of the season and first since April 14. Coming into Thursday's game, the shortstop was 4-for-28 with no extra-base hits in his previous seven games. Despite that slump, he still has a respectable .257 batting average and, with a .499 SLG in his career, his power should show up at some point.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Records loss in pitching duel

Whitlock (1-1) recorded the loss, allowing four hits, a run and two walks while striking out two over three innings in Thursday's 1-0 loss to the Blue Jays. The loss can't be blamed on Whitlock, as the game's only run was unearned thanks to an error by Christian Arroyo that allowed Lourdes Gurriel to advance. His subsequent walk to Raimel Tapia moved Gurriel into scoring position. and Kirk's two-out single brought in the run. The Red Sox's bats are ice-cold currently, so although the team's bullpen aptly kept the Blue Jays in check while utilizing five pitchers after Whitlock, run support has been hard to come by recently. Whitlock earned the spot start due to Tanner Houck's (personal) vaccination status, which prohibits him from playing in Canada.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Provides only bat in win

Kirk went 2-for-4 with an RBI during Thursday's 1-0 win over the Red Sox. The game's only score came in the third inning, with Kirk's two-out single driving in Lourdes Gurriel. Although Kirk has only provided two RBI over his 49 plate appearances, Kirk's best stat is his current league-leading streak of 41 games without a strikeout.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Leads Sixers to second round

Embiid recorded 33 points (12-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 132-97 win over Toronto. After seeing his scoring drop the last two games while he adjusted to playing through a thumb issue, Embiid bounced back and topped 30 points for the third time in the series while recording his fifth double-double in six games against Toronto. The center is 0-for-9 from three-point range over the last three games, and he may not be a factor from beyond the arc for the rest of 76ers playoff run, but otherwise Embiid seems capable of his usual production despite the brace on his thumb. Philly will now head to Miami for Game 1 of their second-round series Monday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

