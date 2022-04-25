ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne Gretzky's Daughter Paulina Is a Bridal Dream in These Sparkly & Silky Looks From Her Wedding

By Kristyn Burtt
 3 days ago
After an almost nine-year engagement, Paulina Gretzky married her longtime fiancé , pro golfer Dustin Johnson. The dreamy event was held at Blackberry Farm, an elite Tennessee venue that is three hours outside of Nashville.

Let’s talk about the gorgeous dresses Paulina wore — and yes, she was a Vera Wang bride. (See the photos HERE. )The first look featured a sheer couture gown that was bedazzled with sparkles and beading all the way down the fabric as it cinched at her waist with a bodysuit underneath. The second look was a classic silk gown with an open back and subtle shimmery details to make it extra special. Johnson also sported a wardrobe change opting for a classic black tux to match Paulina’s sheer dress, and then a light-colored suit for her silk gown. Paulina kept her caption simple with the date of their nuptials, “4/23/22.” Wang also posted the same images, and wished the couple well. “Mood. Sheer romance. Love you guys! Congratulations! XXV,” she wrote .

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky)

Paulina is the oldest daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and actress Janet Jones. The 33-year-old mom shares sons Tatum, 7, and River, 4, with Johnson , but for anyone wondering why it took the couple so long to walk down the aisle, Paulina has a good answer. “I just did things my own way, I just didn’t want to listen to how everyone else viewed things,” she said on the Pillows & Beer podcast in May 2021. “I fell in love with someone so fast and we just had the best thing that’s ever happened to us happen so quickly.”

Paulina and Johnson had the wedding of their dreams when they were ready. Nobody pushed them down the aisle, and their children were able to celebrate the milestone with them — it sounds like a perfect day.

