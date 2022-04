Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health has named Matthew Drake executive vice president and CFO, the health system said April 27. Mr. Drake has been the interim CFO since November 2021. He was recruited by the system early last year as vice president and CFO for site financial operations and was in charge of the operating entities and divisions of Kaleida, according to a news release from the system. He also created and implemented the operational plan for the annual budget process.

