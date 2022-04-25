ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Police nab El Paso man driving stolen truck, connect suspect to multiple vehicle thefts

By Jamel Valencia
KFOX 14
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police believe a 28-year-old man caught driving a stolen vehicle is also a suspect in multiple vehicle thefts. On Tuesday, police with the Auto Theft Task Force spotted Salvador Osvaldo Solis in...

KFOX 14

Two taken to hospital following stabbing in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is investigating a stabbing in the Lower Valley Tuesday evening. The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Navarrette Circle. Two people were taken to the hospital. One person has life-threatening injuries and the other person has non-life-threatening injuries,...
EL PASO, TX

