The Sulphur Springs High School Blue Blazes will perform the annual Spring Show at 7 p.m. nightly, Friday and Saturday, April 29-30, in the SSHS Auditorium. “We are having our Blue And Gold Review, as it was called in the past. We are bringing history back. We are repeating the last 60 years of the Blazes or as it was called then, the Blue And Gold Review. It’s our spring show that we do every single year,” said Meredith Dial, Blue Blazes director.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO