Police: Rape suspect, 23, told officers he was 16

By Matt Paddock, Sarah Doiron
 3 days ago

HANSON, Mass. (WPRI) — When police found 23-year-old Jared Soltys with two young girls in his parked car, he hesitantly claimed he was a teenager, according to a criminal complaint obtained by 12 News.

The complaint says Soltys was arrested early Saturday morning after police got a tip that the Providence man may be engaging in sexual acts with the two girls.

That tip came from a boy and his mother, who walked into the Hanson Police Department with a Snapchat video of Soltys and one of the victims, according to the complaint.

The Snapchat video came from one of the girls found inside Soltys’ car. The complaint states the 13-year-old’s video depicted the 12-year-old victim engaging in a sexual act with Soltys in the backseat of his car.

The girl blocked the boy on Snapchat after he threatened to call the police, but not before he was able to confirm their location, according to the complaint.

Police found Soltys and the two girls inside his car on Meadow Lane. When asked for his age, the complaint says Soltys told the officers he was 16 and claimed he didn’t have his driver’s license on him.

It wasn’t until the officers found Soltys’ license in his wallet wedged under the driver’s seat that they realized he was actually 23, the complaint states.

The officers also discovered two bottles of vodka and two condoms, one of which was used, according to the complaint.

Soltys then admitted he met the two girls on Snapchat and had picked them up along Pleasant Street “just to hang out as friends,” the complaint states.

When confronted with the video, the complaint says Soltys started weeping and told the officers: “I didn’t know. I’m begging you.”

Soltys was taken into custody and charged with aggravated statutory rape and procuring alcohol for a minor. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Monday morning and was released on $5,000 bond.

Soltys was also ordered to have no contact with the two victims and is scheduled to return to court in June.

Comments / 24

Beverly Zitano
3d ago

The Boy who reported this should be Thanked. He did the right thing. Thank You Young man. Your Mom is raising you right. Thank You Mom.

Reply
29
Lynne
2d ago

And this is why my 12 year old daughter is not on social media. So many parents let their young kids go on social media. Shaking my head …

Reply
10
