Sample ballots for the May 24, 2022 primary election in Alabama

(WHNT) — Alabama voters will head to the polls next month to decide who the nominees of the Democratic and Republican parties will be on the November ballot.

The primary election in Alabama will be held on Tuesday, May 24. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

WHNT News 19 is Your Local Election Headquarters. We’re taking action to make sure you’re an informed voter by providing sample ballots for each county in North Alabama.

Colbert County

DeKalb County

Franklin County

Jackson County

Lauderdale County

Lawrence County

Limestone County

Madison County

Marshall County

Morgan County

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.