Sample ballots for the May 24, 2022 primary election in Alabama
(WHNT) — Alabama voters will head to the polls next month to decide who the nominees of the Democratic and Republican parties will be on the November ballot.
The primary election in Alabama will be held on Tuesday, May 24. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.Who’s running for statewide office in Alabama this year?
WHNT News 19 is Your Local Election Headquarters. We’re taking action to make sure you’re an informed voter by providing sample ballots for each county in North Alabama.
Colbert CountyColbert County Democratic Ballot Download Colbert County Republican Ballot Download
DeKalb CountyDeKalb County Democratic Ballot Download DeKalb County Republican Ballot Download
Franklin CountyFranklin County Democratic Ballot Download Franklin County Republican Ballot Download
Jackson CountyJackson County Democratic Ballot Download Jackson County Republican Ballot Download
Lauderdale CountyLauderdale County Democratic Ballot Download Lauderdale County Republican Ballot Download
Lawrence CountyLawrence County Democratic Ballot Download Lawrence County Republican Ballot Download
Limestone CountyLimestone County Democratic Ballot Download Limestone County Republican Ballot Download
Madison CountyMadison County Democrat Ballot Download Madison County Republican Ballot Download
Marshall CountyMarshall County Democratic Ballot Download Marshall County Republican Ballot Download
Morgan CountyMorgan County Democratic Ballot Download Morgan County Republican Ballot Download
