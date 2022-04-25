ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Sample ballots for the May 24, 2022 primary election in Alabama

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

(WHNT) — Alabama voters will head to the polls next month to decide who the nominees of the Democratic and Republican parties will be on the November ballot.

The primary election in Alabama will be held on Tuesday, May 24. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Who’s running for statewide office in Alabama this year?

WHNT News 19 is Your Local Election Headquarters. We’re taking action to make sure you’re an informed voter by providing sample ballots for each county in North Alabama.

Colbert County

Colbert County Democratic Ballot Download Colbert County Republican Ballot Download

DeKalb County

DeKalb County Democratic Ballot Download DeKalb County Republican Ballot Download

Franklin County

Franklin County Democratic Ballot Download Franklin County Republican Ballot Download

Jackson County

Jackson County Democratic Ballot Download Jackson County Republican Ballot Download

Lauderdale County

Lauderdale County Democratic Ballot Download Lauderdale County Republican Ballot Download

Lawrence County

Lawrence County Democratic Ballot Download Lawrence County Republican Ballot Download

Limestone County

Limestone County Democratic Ballot Download Limestone County Republican Ballot
Download

Madison County

Madison County Democrat Ballot Download Madison County Republican Ballot Download

Marshall County

Marshall County Democratic Ballot Download Marshall County Republican Ballot Download

Morgan County

Morgan County Democratic Ballot Download Morgan County Republican Ballot Download

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

