Hoffman Construction of Morris is Hiring

Drivers who fueled up at the Holiday gas station in Hibbing off of Highway 169 have been sounding off about problems with their vehicles. Holiday confirmed that there was a problem with water contamination in an underground fuel storage tank following a recent fuel delivery. When WDIO stopped by on...
Iron ore miners, families, and businesses across northeastern Minnesota have been down this road before.
Another taconite plant idling.
But to some, the impending May 1 idling of Northshore Mining Co. in Babbitt and Silver Bay, feels a bit different.
“This time, it's longer,” Andrea Zupancich, Babbitt mayor, said. “It goes to fall, which is...
ELK RIVER -- Cargill has announced a $50 million expansion in Elk River. According to a news release, The nearly $50 million investment will upgrade animal facilities including a new dairy innovation unit, construct a larger onsite feed mill, create a visitor’s space, and build a state-of-the-art laboratory for nutrient research and development. In addition, new viewing corridors will allow visitors to view the animal R&D facilities.
Hilliard’s future community recreation and wellness center is not to house an Olympic-size pool unless the city identifies a private partner to provide the additional $15 million needed to build a 50-meter pool in lieu of a 25-meter pool.
City Council April 25 directed City Manager Michelle Crandall to begin schematic plans for a 25-meter pool, but with the caveat that if the city identifies a viable private partner to finance a 50-meter pool, to bring that proposal...
Comments / 1