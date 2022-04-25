Man gets 35 years in 2020 DUI crash which killed 4 people in South Carolina

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A Greenville County man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for a DUI crash which killed four people in 2020.

Richard Shane Plowden, 47, pleaded guilty on Monday to four counts of driving under the influence resulting in death and driving under suspension.

The crash happened on Sept. 11, 2020, at the intersection of Highway 14 and Cannon Road.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a Ford SUV was headed westbound on Highway 14 when it crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a Saturn SUV head-on.

All four people in the Saturn , 83-year-old Michael B. Cook, 80-year-old Nancy B. Cook, 92-year-old William J. Norman, and 83-year-old Marsha Norman, died from their injuries at the scene of the crash.

Blood tests later revealed that Plowden had methamphetamine, Ambien, Oxycodone, and Nordiazepam in his system, according to the Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Plowden had his license suspended in 2016 and it had not been reinstated.

Plowden was sentenced to 35 years in prison with credit for 590 days of time served.

