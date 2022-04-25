ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Man gets 35 years in 2020 DUI crash which killed 4 people in South Carolina

By Robert Cox
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lLdVC_0fJrgPmn00

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A Greenville County man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for a DUI crash which killed four people in 2020.

Richard Shane Plowden, 47, pleaded guilty on Monday to four counts of driving under the influence resulting in death and driving under suspension.

The crash happened on Sept. 11, 2020, at the intersection of Highway 14 and Cannon Road.

Bicyclist suffers ‘major injuries’ in Greenville Co. hit-and-run

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a Ford SUV was headed westbound on Highway 14 when it crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a Saturn SUV head-on.

All four people in the Saturn , 83-year-old Michael B. Cook, 80-year-old Nancy B. Cook, 92-year-old William J. Norman, and 83-year-old Marsha Norman, died from their injuries at the scene of the crash.

Blood tests later revealed that Plowden had methamphetamine, Ambien, Oxycodone, and Nordiazepam in his system, according to the Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Plowden had his license suspended in 2016 and it had not been reinstated.

Plowden was sentenced to 35 years in prison with credit for 590 days of time served.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 6

Related
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina businessman charged for yelling obscenities, homophobic words at trampoline park workers

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An Upstate business owner who was charged with reckless homicide and unlawful communication in the past is facing another charge in an unrelated incident. The Greenville County Detention Center said John Ludwig Jr. walked into Big Air, located at 36 Park Woodruff Road, on April 6 and yelled obscenities and […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
Greenville County, SC
Accidents
State
South Carolina State
County
Greenville County, SC
NBC News

Juvenile arrested after missing 10-year-old found dead in Wisconsin

A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marsha Norman
WJCL

Baby boy surrendered under Daniel's Law at South Carolina hospital

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Officials in South Carolina say an infant was surrendered at a hospital under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. It happened Sunday at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood County. The Caucasian baby boy was born on April...
GREENWOOD, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Traffic Accident#Greenville Co#Oxycodone
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman accused of cashing stolen lottery tickets

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery. According to SLED, Judy Ann Hill turned in multiple stolen scratch-off lottery tickets from different games to three locations in Greenville and Newberry Counties: Lil’ Cricket #3842 on Nance Street in […]
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

40K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy