Braintree, MA

2 Indicted After Deadly South Shore Plaza Shooting

By Marc Fortier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people have been indicted in connection with the shooting death of a man inside the South Shore Plaza in Braintree, Massachusetts. Julius Hammond-Desir, 19, of Maynard, was indicted on murder and weapons charges Monday, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said. Hammond-Desir is accused in the killing of 26-year-old Dorchester resident...

