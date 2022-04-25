ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, OH

NRC clears Energy Harbor of wrongdoing

By Tom Henry / The Blade
 3 days ago

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has decided it won’t take disciplinary action against Davis-Besse’s owner for problems associated with the plant’s emergency diesel generators at the Ottawa County nuclear plant.

In an April 19 letter, the NRC told Energy Harbor Nuclear Power Station Site Vice President Terry Brown that it was backing down from its preliminary “greater than green” finding because the utility had ultimately convinced the regulator that the cause for test failures could not be explained for field flash selector switch contacts that controlled one of the plant’s emergency diesel generators. The generators are the main source of backup power in the event of an emergency.

“After further deliberations on this highly complex issue, the NRC concludes that the cause of the FFSS malfunction is not certain, the licensee’s EDG PM [emergency diesel generator preventive maintenance] schedule decisions were reasonable at the time of the modification that installed the switch, and the switch failure was not reasonably within the licensee’s ability to foresee,” the letter, signed by David Curtis, the NRC’s division of safety reactor deputy director, states. “Therefore, no performance deficiency exists.”

The agency has a color-coded enforcement program. A “greater than green” finding means that a violation somewhere above the lowest-significance level is believed to exist.

Energy Harbor made its case to the NRC on Feb. 1 during a regulatory conference at the NRC’s Midwest regional office in the Chicago suburb of Lisle, Ill.

The company spent nearly five hours giving its side of the story to the NRC during a meeting in which the public was allowed to listen remotely. It declined the NRC’s offer to take questions from listeners.

A report that NRC inspectors wrote “concluded that the failure to maintain the switch led to the long-term degradation of the switch electrical contacts and ultimately contributed to an EDG failure during fast-start testing on May 27, 2021,” the letter states.

The switch in question was installed in 2006.

Energy Harbor said in its Feb. 1 presentation before the NRC that the root of that failed test last May was because of “a unique and unpredictable incident and not the result of a performance deficiency.”

The company went on to say it believes the device at the center of that failed May 27 test was not working properly because some sort of foreign material — dust and possibly nickel from terminal screw plating or another unidentified source — inadvertently got on a stationary contact.

The company maintained that is not something that is ordinarily discovered during a routine inspection, and said its operators followed proper guidelines when doing the test.

The plant’s diesel generators work fine now, the NRC has said.

The agency said during its formal presentation at that Feb. 1 meeting that an apparent violation existed from April, 2006 through May 27, 2021, most of which was the result of the licensee’s failure to establish and implement written procedures covering the preventative maintenance schedules for equipment inspections.

Davis-Besse is along the western Lake Erie shoreline, in Ottawa County and about 30 miles east of downtown Toledo.

It is licensed to operate through April 22, 2037.

NRC online records show the plant’s reactor was operating at 100 percent capacity on Monday.

Editorial: Spitzer gets a future

The investments in downtown Toledo landmarks can spark a turnaround. Future plans for the Spitzer building at Four Corners gained momentum with a state commitment of $1 million for asbestos abatement and remediation of lead paint. It’s a necessary prelude to complete redevelopment of the building.
TOLEDO, OH
