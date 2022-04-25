ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man sentenced to prison in Niles-area cold case murder

By Rachel Van Gilder
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — An Indiana man who killed a Southwest Michigan woman in 1987 but remained undetected for decades is finally headed to prison.

Patrick Gilham, 67, was sentenced Monday to between 23 and 50 years in prison for the murder of Roxanne Wood, WNDU in South Bend, Indiana, reports .

“He killed my sister Roxanne in a most horrific way, in the safety of her own home in the middle of the night,” Janet Wood said in court, according to WNDU. “It sickens me to think about the level of terror she would have had at the sight of him.”

When it was his turn to speak, WNDU said, Gilham apologized.

Wood, 30, was found dead in her Niles-area home in the early hours of Feb. 20, 1987. Her throat had been cut, she had been hit over the head with a frying pan and she was believed to have been sexually assaulted. A DNA sample was collected, but for 35 years, never yielded a man.

Then, in 2020, Michigan State Police took up the case again. Last year, they handed the DNA over to investigative genealogist Gabriella Vargas of DNA-ID. She previously told News 8 it took her four days to narrow down the perpetrator to three brothers, including Gilham .

MSP investigators started building their case. They grabbed a discarded cigarette butt from Gilham and it was a match.

He was arrested Feb. 17, 2022. He pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in March. Gilham’s attorney said he does not recall the killing because of his history of substance abuse, according to WNDU.

