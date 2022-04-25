Two Families Displaced After Barkhamsted House Fire

The fire broke out on Old North Road on Monday, April 25. Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

The American Red Cross is aiding two families in Connecticut after a fast-acting fire tore through a Litchfield County home.

First responders were dispatched to a residential fire on Old North Road in Barkhamsted at approximately 2 p.m. on Monday, April 25, according to Connecticut State Police.

Upon arrival, officials said that crews found the structure engulfed in flames, which forced a temporary road closure on Old North Road as firefighters battled the blaze.

Following the fire, a spokesperson for the American Red Cross said that they are helping two families to “meet the families’ immediate needs.”

According to the spokesperson, the Red Cross is also providing a recovery envelope containing information helpful to families recovering from a fire, including tips on cleanup, notification of important contacts, and dealing with damaged items.

The Red Cross is also providing kits containing personal care items such as toothbrushes, deodorant, shaving supplies, and other items the residents might need after being displaced by the fire, they noted.

“Those affected will connect with Red Cross caseworkers in the coming days to work on a longer-term recovery plan,” the spokesperson said. “The Red Cross is able to provide assistance through the generosity of our donors and commitment of our volunteers.”

It is unclear what caused the fire, which remains under investigation.

