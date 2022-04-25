ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barkhamsted, CT

Two Families Displaced After Barkhamsted House Fire

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ieIB7_0fJrchrp00
The fire broke out on Old North Road on Monday, April 25. Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

The American Red Cross is aiding two families in Connecticut after a fast-acting fire tore through a Litchfield County home.

First responders were dispatched to a residential fire on Old North Road in Barkhamsted at approximately 2 p.m. on Monday, April 25, according to Connecticut State Police.

Upon arrival, officials said that crews found the structure engulfed in flames, which forced a temporary road closure on Old North Road as firefighters battled the blaze.

Following the fire, a spokesperson for the American Red Cross said that they are helping two families to “meet the families’ immediate needs.”

According to the spokesperson, the Red Cross is also providing a recovery envelope containing information helpful to families recovering from a fire, including tips on cleanup, notification of important contacts, and dealing with damaged items.

The Red Cross is also providing kits containing personal care items such as toothbrushes, deodorant, shaving supplies, and other items the residents might need after being displaced by the fire, they noted.

“Those affected will connect with Red Cross caseworkers in the coming days to work on a longer-term recovery plan,” the spokesperson said. “The Red Cross is able to provide assistance through the generosity of our donors and commitment of our volunteers.”

It is unclear what caused the fire, which remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Victim Burned In Fiery Explosion At Warren County Home

A fiery Warren County home explosion caused one person to suffer a burn to the head and brought more than a dozen emergency crews to the scene.The Mansfield Township Fire Company responded to a home on Willever Lake Road off Jackson Valley Road and confirmed the fully-involved blaze around 9:30 a.m…
Daily Voice

Motorcycle Reportedly 'Split In Two' In I-84 Vernon Crash

Multiple agencies responded to a crash in Connecticut after a caller reported that a motorcycle had "split in two." Authorities responded at about 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, to a crash that happened in Tolland County on I-84 westbound near Exit 67 in Vernon, according to the Town of Vernon Fire Department.
VERNON, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Taken to the Hospital After 5-Car Crash in Woodstock

At least two people were hospitalized after a crash involving five vehicles in Woodstock Sunday afternoon. Connecticut State Police said they responded to Pulpit Rock Road for the crash. Two people were taken to a nearby hospital as a result of the accident. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
WOODSTOCK, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Litchfield County, CT
City
Barkhamsted, CT
State
Connecticut State
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#House Fire#Connecticut State Police#Firefighters#The American Red Cross#The Red Cross
Daily Voice

2-Car Crash Shuts Down Route 22, Damages Bridge

UPDATE: A driver from Pennsylvania was more than three times the legal BAC limit when she crashed into a flatbed tow truck and caused serious damage to a bridge in Warren County, authorities said.----------------------------------A two-car crash brought traffic to a halt on Route 22 and damaged a b…
WARREN COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Dies In Central PA Crash: State Police

A 21-year-old man has died following a crash along Route 283 on Saturday, Apr. 23, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. The crash happened when a 2020 Toyota Camry left the roadway, crossed a grassy median, and struck a pole along RT 283 eastbound near mile marker 4.2 in Londonderry Township just after 6 a.m., police detailed in the release.
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
260K+
Followers
41K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy