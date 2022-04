BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - “Find a need and fill it.” That is the goal of Dream Center Bismarck, a nonprofit organization which officially opened its doors Sunday. When Jim Barnhardt woke up from a dream in early 2016, he said he and his wife knew what they had to do. The couple worked for six years to bring Dream Center Bismarck to fruition.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO