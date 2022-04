(Fargo, ND) -- Roger Maris Jr. is in the FM metro talking about his father's legendary baseball career while also showing support for cancer patients. "You know I think just trying to be able to continue his legacy and promote the cancer center and get the cancer center to continue doing what they're doing and keep building on what they're doing so that it becomes a national destination for cancer I think is just an honor," said Maris Jr.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO