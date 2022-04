Hundreds of pounds of bees that were set to be shipped to beekeepers across Alaska have died after they were left on a hot tarmac in Atlanta.Beekeepers who were waiting for the shipment to arrive said that the loss was “devastating”, reported KTOO.Sarah McElrea, who runs Sarah’s Alaska Honey, said she was waiting at Anchorage airport for a shipment of 800 pounds of bees.“We had a load that was going to Fairbanks, and then we had somebody else that was going to distribute from Wasilla to Talkeetna,” she was quoted as saying. “And then we were going to do Anchorage...

