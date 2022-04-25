ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Freight train collides with vehicle in Baltimore County

WBAL Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA freight train collided with a sport utility vehicle Monday evening in Rosedale. The crash occurred on Schaefers Lane and the CSX railway...

www.wbal.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBAL Radio

School bus crash in Towson blocks portion of Bosley Avenue

A crash involving a school bus occurred Monday afternoon in Towson, SkyTeam 11 reported. The crash occurred on Bosley Avenue at the bypass of Towsontown Boulevard just after 2:30 p.m. The bus jumped the curb and crashed into a tree, Capt. Roy Taylor. There were students on the bus. Preliminary...
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Firefighters Battle House Fire In Owings Mills

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County firefighters battled a fire that damaged a house in Owings Mills on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities. The fire’s flames consumed a two-story house in the 9400 block of Lyons Mill Road in Owings Mills, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department. Part of the house collapsed but there were no immediate reports of injuries, fire officials said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore County, MD
Accidents
Rosedale, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Rosedale, MD
Rosedale, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
NottinghamMD.com

Train collides with SUV in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a CSX train and an SUV in the Rosedale area. The crash occurred at just around 5 p.m. in the area of Pulaski Highway at Schafers Lane (21237). Initial reports indicate that the train struck the SUV at a railroad crossing. No additional details are available at this time. Motorists … Continue reading "Train collides with SUV in Rosedale" The post Train collides with SUV in Rosedale appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ROSEDALE, MD
The Associated Press

Two killed when medical helicopter crashes in New York

ELBA, N.Y. (AP) — A medical helicopter pilot and flight instructor were killed in a crash Tuesday during a training flight in western New York, according to state police and the transport company. The Mercy Flight helicopter went down at around 1 p.m. near the Genesee County town of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freight Train#Csx#Traffic Accident#Skyteam#Wbal Tv 11#Https T Co Hxsibba6pf
Daily Voice

Man Shot In Head Found Dead In Baltimore: Police

A 45-year-old man died after being shot in the head in Baltimore over the weekend, authorities said. The unidentified man was found by Southern District officers laying on a bed in a home with gunshot wounds on the1300 block of Pontiac Street around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, city police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Baltimore

Identity Of Man Killed By Harford County Deputies Revealed

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man that its deputies killed near a convenience store in Bel Air, Maryland, on Saturday.  Deputies shot 53-year-old John Raymond Fauver, the sheriff’s office said in a social media post on Sunday. Fauver resided in the 1400 block of Old Pylesville Road in Whiteford, Maryland. Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler depicted Fauver as “suicidal” during a press conference with reporters on Saturday. He said deputies had phone conversations with Fauver and searched for him for about an hour before finding him behind a CVS near Rock Spring Road at Spenceola Parkway. The two Harford...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore County Police: Boy taken to hospital after shooting at basketball court Sunday in Rosedale

A boy was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries following a Sunday shooting at a basketball court in Rosedale in Baltimore County, police say. Detective John Connor said Sunday that officers arrived at the 6000 block of Marquette Road shortly after 3:15 p.m. That is the approximate location of Gardenvillage Park, just across the city-county border. Police said in a news release Monday ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Fells Point Bouncer Killed On Thames Street Monday, Baltimore Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the early Monday shooting death of 30-year-old Marco Nunez in Fells Point, authorities said. Officers were on patrol shortly before 1 a.m. when they heard gunfire nearby and found the victim in the 1700 block of Thames Street, Baltimore Police said. Nunez had multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. WJZ has learned that he was a bouncer at Rodos Bar. Family confirms this is their loved one, 30-year old Marco Nunez. He was a father, friend to many in Fells Point and a bouncer at Rodos...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Miami

Brush Fire Near Florida City Shuts Down Southbound Lanes Of US-1

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – What began as a car fire near Florida City quickly turned into a brush fire on Tuesday afternoon. Crews were on the scene near US-1 and mile marker 125, trying to get a handle on it. “About 75 acres have burnt and it’s still about 20 percent contained,” said David Rosenbaum Florida Forest Service. Rosenbaum said the blaze, which is moving west away from homes and businesses, began on the roadway. “A driver was headed south towards the Keys in his small truck and it caught on fire when he was about mile maker 25. He pulled off to...
WBAL Radio

Baltimore County police searching for missing girl in Halethorpe

Baltimore County police are asking for help in finding a missing teenager from the Halethorpe area. Britney Rachel Luna, 15, is around 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 114 pounds. Luna was last seen on April 25 around 11:40 a.m. in the Halethorpe area. She was wearing a black tank top, blue jeans, black and white shoes, and a black hooded sweatshirt.
HALETHORPE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy