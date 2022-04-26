ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penland, NC

Penland School of Crafts Craft Auction

ourlocalcommunityonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenland School of Craft will host a craft auction on Thursday, April 28 at 8:00 PM at the...

www.ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

The Surprising Place to Shop for Vintage Home Decor

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Want to dip a toe into the world of vintage shopping, but not quite ready to take a full dive? Turns out, there’s a big-name brand with a little-known vintage shop that boasts all the fun finds you’re on the hunt for. Urban Outfitters has been quietly adding vintage pieces to their home section, sprinkling in stylish pre-loved items like matching cup and saucer sets to whimsical candles with reusable holders. Act fast because many of these pieces are one of a kind and won’t be available for long! Also, keep in mind that there may be slight imperfections from prior use.
SHOPPING
thespruce.com

8 Curtain Tricks Only Interior Designers Know

Different Curtain Styles Create a Unique Mood in a Space. The curtains you choose will greatly inform the room that they go in, designer Lauren DeBello explains. "Do you want a luxurious, romantic feel? If so, curtains that puddle on the ground may be the right look for you," she comments. "If you want a cleaner look, choose curtains that graze the floor," DeBello advises. "Make sure to consider this when choosing the length of panels."
INTERIOR DESIGN
Gin Lee

Pet frogs naturally fertilizing green room plants

Kermit/ green tree frog on pepper plants inside my greenroom/Gin Lee. Plants benefit from nitrogen in frogs' feces, which acts as a vital fertilizer to help my indoor plants grow. Another benefit frogs also offer is eating bugs like mosquitoes, flies, nats, slugs, beetles, etc. Of course, with indoor gardening I don't have too many bug issues.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Penland, NC
WJHL

Town of Unicoi preparing for annual Strawberry Festival

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Town of Unicoi is looking forward to once again hosting its annual Wayne Scott Strawberry Festival next month. Organizers say lots of effort is going into this year’s festival, which returned in 2021 after taking a year off due to COVID-19. The Strawberry Festival will feature crafts, live music and […]
UNICOI, TN
Go Valley Kids

13 Earth Day Events & 11 Ideas for Earth Day with Kids!

Earth Day is just weeks away, and with spring slowly chipping away at cold temperatures, it’s a perfect time to get outside and show our planet some love. Since the first Earth Day in 1970, more than 1 billion people have mobilized for action across more than 190 countries, making it the most widely celebrated secular observance.
APPLETON, WI
Smoky Mountain News

Stock up on plants in Franklin

A plant and gardening sale will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Franklin Environmental Resource Center in Franklin. Dahlia bulbs, native plant starts as well as cuttings and plants divided from the wonderful array on display at the ERC will be for sale, as well as previously owned gardening tools, decorations and equipment available for a donation. The grounds and gardens will be open for viewing as well.
FRANKLIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Ridge Road#Textiles
Architectural Digest

Tour a Milanese Apartment That Harmoniously Blends Past and Present

Near the Porta Venezia district, in a neoclassical building typical of old Milan, Leonardo and Marzia Dainelli of Dainelli Studio completely redesigned a one-bedroom Milanese apartment. The rectangular layout of the space, with an entrance, corridor, kitchen, living room, bedroom, and bathroom, was not all that original. Therefore, the Dainellis had to experiment beyond the confines of their given parameters. Ultimately, the duo applied their philosophy of interior design, which is based on perfectly measured proportions and harmony between shapes, materials, and finishes, to the chic city-set abode.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy