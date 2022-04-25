Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for April 25

Lab-confirmed cases reported over the weekend: 23 Saturday, 17 Sunday

Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 17

Total cases: 69,912

Total number of deaths: 438

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 21 with 12 from Lancaster County (one on a ventilator) and 9 from other communities (one on a ventilator). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.

Risk Dial: green – risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community is low. Updated public health guidance is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.

At-home test kits available:

At-home test kits are available in the main lobby of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD), 3131 ”O” St., during regular business hours. Test kits are also available at all Lincoln City Library locations.

At-home test reporting:

Lancaster County residents can report results of their at-home COVID-19 tests to the Health Department and receive helpful quarantine and isolation information. The form is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov in the testing section of the website, just below the risk dial. All information is confidential. People who require assistance in completing the form may call LLCHD at 402-441-8006 for assistance.

Vaccinations administered:

Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 228,980

Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 214,479

Lancaster County residents who are fully vaccinated: 67.2%

Booster doses: 124,756

Vaccinations:

Those experiencing some of the most severe outcomes from COVID-19 are unvaccinated. LLCHD strongly urges everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated or boosted. Vaccination helps prevent severe illness, saves lives, and slows further spread of the virus. Residents age 5 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, and those age 12 and older are eligible for a booster dose. Find a clinic near you at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Walk-ins are welcome or schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD at 402-441-4200 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Upcoming vaccination clinics (schedule subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):

Friday, April 29, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St.

All clinics will offer first and second doses for age 5 and older, Pfizer booster doses for age 12 and older, and Moderna booster doses for age 18 and older. The Health Department is also offering second booster doses by appointment only at its COVID-19 vaccination clinics on site. View upcoming clinics and schedule an appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.

LLCHD will offer second booster doses at two large-scale vaccination clinics at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive (walk-ins welcome at both clinics):

Tuesday, April 26, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 27, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Both clinics will also offer first and second doses for age 5 and older and first booster doses for age 12 and older. The Health Department is contacting vaccine recipients who fall within the current recommendations to schedule second booster dose appointments. Residents can schedule an appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Masks are required at LLCHD vaccination clinics.

Clinic media note:

Media will be notified regarding coverage of vaccinations. Media must make arrangements with LLCHD prior to visiting any venue.

For information on testing or other COVID-19-related issues, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006.