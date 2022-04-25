City of Pensacola Receives Gold Designation from SolSmart for Advancing Solar Energy Growth

The price of residential real estate has skyrocketed in the past two years. No single reason accounts for this, but several have contributed. Some have sought to find investment properties on the water. According to a recent report, the best place in America to own a beach home is Gulf Shores, Alabama, which is on […]
A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
Big plans for a greener future - but are they attainable?. Nikki FriedMonroe County BOCC, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. A proposal has been unveiled by Nikki Fried, Florida's Agriculture Commissioner, suggesting that the state will strive for 100% of its electricity to be obtained from renewable sources by 2050.
MILLIONS of Americans are set to receive Social Security checks worth up to $1,657 tomorrow. The cash boost will come just 48 hours before Supplemental Security Income payments, worth up to $841, are set to land in around eight million bank accounts on April 29. Seniors with birthdays on the...
At the end of last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded more than $15 million to ten Florida communities through the Rural Infrastructure Fund and the Community Development Block Grant – CV (CDBG-CV) program. Additionally, when the review of the state’s budget is complete, $600,000 will be committed through the...
The Florida House of Representatives on Thursday gave final passage to a bill that would dissolve Walt Disney World's private government, handing Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis a victory in his feud with the entertainment giant over its opposition to a measure that critics have dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" law.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The city of Orlando may buy a roughly 160-acre property in east Orange County. Orlando City Council on April 25 will vote on the sales...
“Fourteenth Colony” is a book of history that the common reader can really enjoy.
It is smoothly written, fully researched but not pedantic and chock full of information that is new to the reader and often startling. Mike Bunn is very much the right person for this job. He is the director of...
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – People living near the Graham Creek Nature Preserve in Foley may soon get a connection from their neighborhoods to the Beach Express. Residents only exit now from the area is via County Road 12. The extension of Wolf Bay Drive was discussed at the April 18 council meeting.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Officials are alerting the public that a large alligator as been spotted at Postl Point. Outdoor Recreation, Eglin AFB posted Sunday evening that the alligator is reported to be over 11 feet. "Please do not swim after dark and keep all pets away from the water,"...
This week, during a special session in , the Florida Legislature passed a proposal backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to end the Reedy Creek Improvement District which gives Disney considerable freedom to run its property. The measure passed on party lines votes, clearing the House 70-38 and passing the Senate...
All it took was 10 days to devastate the waters of Tampa Bay for months. The nearly "catastrophic failure" of Piney Point, a former phosphate mining facility, unleashed millions of gallons of untreated wastewater into local waterways, and new research, published on the anniversary the leak at the facility began, reveals just how devastating it was.
